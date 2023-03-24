Netflix action thriller The Night Agent is being compared to everything from Bodyguard to 24 in positive early reviews

Netflix’s new 10-part drama The Night Agent has been getting positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. The new series created by Shawn Ryan is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

It follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who gets looped into a vast conspiracy involving the US government, a Russian mole, and a terrorized CEO called Rose (Luciane Buchanan). The thriller also stars Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, D. B. Woodside, and recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau.

Early reviews for the show have been strong, with the series averaging a score of 75% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. "It’s a pleasure to see a show better than it might have been when so often the opposite is true," writes Variety’s (opens in new tab) Daniel D'Addario. "The Night Agent sparks with curiosity and intrigue, a richly detailed show that propels viewers forward with a relentless pace."

"Great acting, kills galore, and a pacy plot about an FBI agent who spends his days waiting for a hotline to ring," adds The Guardian (opens in new tab)’s Lucy Mangan. "You couldn’t ask for more from a spy show."

There have also been plenty of comparisons to other spy thrillers and TV shows. Critic Mike Scott tweeted (opens in new tab): "The @Netflix political thriller series The Night Agent, starring #NOLA’s own Hong Chau, isn’t as good as Jack Ryan but better than Jack Reacher, although its closest analog is probably Jack Bauer of 24." Even Netflix was at the comparison game too, tweeting (opens in new tab): "If you liked The Gray Man and Bodyguard then you’ll like The Night Agent."

Early viewer reviews have been positive too. "The night agent is such a good watch," wrote (opens in new tab) one fan on Twitter, as another added (opens in new tab): "Binge watched the whole season of The Night Agent and loved it." A third wrote (opens in new tab): "The Night Agent is a good political conspiracy series that leave you glued to your screen with every passing episode with burning questions, who should they trust?"

