If you liked Stardew Valley's bedridden grandpa, you'll love this Haunted Chocolatier screenshot

The creator of Stardew Valley has shared a screenshot from his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier , and it features yet another old man lying in bed.

If you've played ConcernedApe's farming sim, you're probably very familiar with the protagonist's grandpa who appears at the start of the game. You may have also seen the Stardew Valley grandpa bed mod from last year that saw modders competing to make the most ridiculous changes to the cutscene in the game - things got very weird at one point and featured things like a ping-pong table, a missing grandpa, and more.

The good news is that Haunted Chocolatier appears to feature a similar character, well, similar in the fact that there's an elderly man lying in a bed again. On September 5, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone took to Twitter to share the screenshot and captioned it: "Here's a haunted chocolatier screen," so that's all we have to work with for now.

In the scene, we see an older guy tucked up in bed surrounded by stacks of books with someone standing by their bedside. We don't know the character's name as of yet as the speech box at the bottom of the screen only features three question marks instead of his moniker. Since this is the first we've seen of the character, it's difficult to say what their role is in the game, but the room they're in is certainly giving off wizard-like vibes.

Unfortunately, we'll probably be waiting a little while longer before we find out more about this mysterious man and Haunted Chocolatier in general. ConcernedApe hasn't been shy about sharing minor updates and screenshots about their upcoming game, but we don't yet have a release date for the highly anticipated Stardew Valley follow-up.

What we do know is that Haunted Chocolatier will have a "greater focus" on combat and will play more like an action RPG compared to the developer's hit farming sim. Don't worry, there will also be some similarities since Haunted Chocolatier will have NPC "relationships like in Stardew Valley" .