The Stardew Valley grandpa's bed mod saga continues - and it's getting weirder

We’re pleased to report that the grandpa bed mod that is currently taking the Stardew Valley community by storm is still going strong, with even sillier creations coming to light since our last story.

Yesterday, the Stardew Valley Grandpa bed mod saga very quickly got out of hand with modders competing against one another to change Grandpa’s appearance in Stardew Valley's opening cutscene. Some of the creations included a version where Grandpa was doing the Family Guy death pose on the floor, another where he had wet the bed, and one where there wasn't even a bed or grandpa present in the scene at all.

This was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the Stardew Valley Grandpa bed modding saga though, as it looks as though several more mods of the poor old guy have since been created. As pointed out by Twitter user @korokleafs , at least three more wild Grandpa bed mods have been published.

I think nexus needs to add an entire category in stardew valley just for grandpa’s bed mods pic.twitter.com/Qgnq7iuky1April 27, 2022 See more

If you were keeping track, we now have a mod where there’s just an empty bed with no sheets and no Grandpa, one where two characters are using Grandpa’s death bed as a ping-pong table, and - possibly the most cursed - one where Grandpa IS the bed. As one player pointed out in the replies to korokleafs' tweet, this could be interpreted as Grandpa trying out 'Mouthful Mode' from Kirby and the Forgotten Land .

We’re not entirely sure how this trend started, or when it will end. I just hope this isn’t the last we see of Grandpa and his everchanging deathbed.