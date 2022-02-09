Kirby and the Forgotten Land turns Kirby into a literal car

Kirby's back and he's ready for it all over again

Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Kirby and the Forgotten Land revealed brand new gameplay details earlier today, namely turning our pink mascot into an entire car.

At today's Nintendo Direct on February 9, Kirby's brand new adventure got a brand new outing with a new gameplay demo. Chiefly, it's been revealed that Kirby can actually swallow an entire car whole. Well, almost whole, because the adorable pink blob actually turns into the car itself, and then drives around.

Just above, you can see a brief clip of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer in action. We can see Kirby turn into items like a car, but that's not all, because he can also turn into a vending machine, a cone, and various other objects, all for the apparent goal of transforming this lost world into a peaceful one. How exactly Kirby is going to accomplish this monumental goal while transformed into a cone, we're not really sure, but we're rooting for him nonetheless.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches next month on March 25, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. We might've just seen new details from the upcoming Kirby game, but it appears we're still a little in the dark about some aspects of the forthcoming game, as it appears the title might feature amiibo support in some capacity. Here's hoping we find out a little more about this aspect of the game before it launches next month.

Find out why Kirby and the Forgotten Land feels like the beginning of a new era for the Kirby series.

