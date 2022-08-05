Join Kirby's 30th birthday celebrations from anywhere in the world

Nintendo is hosting a 30th-anniversary concert for Kirby and you’ll be able to watch from anywhere in the world.

After originally being announced back in March 2022, Nintendo of America has now revealed that Kirby's upcoming 30th-anniversary concert will be available to watch online. The event is due to be held on August 11 at 6PM in Tokyo, Japan but thankfully for fans elsewhere in the world, the show is being live streamed via YouTube at 2AM PDT / 5AM EDT / 10AM BST on the same day.

Don’t worry if you’re not awake in the early hours of the morning to watch Kirby perform though, as Nintendo has also revealed that it plans to upload a video archive of the anniversary concert for fans to watch at a later date. The account also let fans know that the performance will only be in Japanese and "will not have simultaneous interpretation to other languages."

Heads up, #Kirby fans! The #Kirby30 Anniversary Music Fest is streaming live globally next week. Get ready to jam on 8/11 at 2 AM PST!📺: https://t.co/ZiC2W9c7hW pic.twitter.com/yorruVhdDlAugust 5, 2022 See more

If you are a die-hard Kirby fan, it's definitely worth tuning in or at least watching the concert at a later date. According to the event's official website, the performance will feature 35 musicians performing an original medley of songs from the series in a big band-style and in a variety of genres. Not only this but the pink blob himself will also be making an appearance via a large LED monitor at the venue.

In other Kirby news, Nintendo recently revealed a brand-new Kirby game out of the blue. The competitive eating game Kirby’s Dream Buffet is due to release "this Summer" and sees up to four players race around a course as various colored Kirbys, collecting strawberries along the way. Considering we’re already in the month of August now, there’s probably not too much longer to wait for this wholesome game.