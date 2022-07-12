Kirby's Dream Buffet is a new competitive eating game coming this Summer

Kirby's Dream Buffet is launching on Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Announced just earlier today on July 12, Kirby's Dream Buffet is a brand new four-player game coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Apparently not content with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, developer HAL has cooked up something brand new for fans of the pink blob.

Snack your way to victory in a delicious race to claim a mountain of strawberries in Kirby’s Dream Buffet, coming to #NintendoSwitch this summer! pic.twitter.com/8GC2NeFC75July 12, 2022 See more

This looks to be a sort of four-player racing game, oddly enough. In the brand new announcement trailer above, we can see four different colored Kirbys racing up a mountain to claim victory at the top, snacking on delicious sweets and strawberries as they go.

This sort of looks a bit like Super Mario Party, minus the minigames. Kirby's Dream Buffet looks like it's bringing that same sense of competition we've come to know from games like Mario Party and Mario Kart, and putting it smack bang in the middle of a fantastic Kirby setting.

Racing isn't all there is to this new game though, as Kirby's Dream Buffet actually has a final big battle for players at the end of each course. We're not really sure how this final battle will function in a game seemingly dedicated to racing each other, but we do know that you'll need to collect as many strawberries as you can to become as big as possible before the final showdown. Kirby's Dream Buffet certainly looks like a fun little project to keep an eye on later this year.

