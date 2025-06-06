After Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart World is the latest Nintendo game to feature cannibalism because, yes, the cow happily chomps down beef burgers

Mario Kart World is the latest Nintendo game to (allegedly) feature cannibalism.

Everyone had a jolly good time celebrating the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2's killer app would finally let us play as Cow - you know, the beloved moo-ers from Mario Kart Wii's Moo Moo Meadows track. Adorable.

But now that Mario Kart World is out in the wild, people are discovering that Cow will happily chomp down an entire beef burger (or what looks like a beef burger - this is all alleged, remember) while doing a cheery emote, no less. The absolute monster.

In case you haven't kept up to date, Mario Kart World lets you pick up fast food bags along various tracks that'll swap out your character's outfit and give you a little boost. Plates of sushi, kebabs, and, yes, burgers are all on the menu. See evidence of the cow cannibalism for yourself here.

Of course, it's entirely possible that the burgers in Mario Kart World are vegan. (The beefy beef burgers in Super Nintendo World aren't encouraging, but still.) What about the playable Crab who eats sushi, though? Is all the food vegan? And we know from Super Mario Bros. Wonder that even plants in the Mushroom Kingdom can be sentient - scratch that, sapient. So even if the food is vegan, and cross-species consumption isn't technically cannibalism, I'm still judging the entire roster for potentially eating plants that can smile and laugh and cheer you along like an old friend.

It shouldn't be a surprise to any long-time Nintendo fans, though. The cannibalism in Animal Crossing: New Horizons was undisputable. We'll update this story as more evidence comes to light.

