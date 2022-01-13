Kirby and the Forgotten Land appears to have amiibo support, according to the Japanese Nintendo website.

Originally spotted by Nintendo Life , the Japanese Nintendo store’s listing for the game features the phrase: "This software supports the following functions - amiibo." This could just mean you can use the existing Kirby amiibos with the game, or it could also mean that we are getting new ones to coincide with the game’s release.

This wouldn’t be too much of a stretch, especially considering that one amiibo collector recently shared on Reddit that they’ve noticed that some of the Kirby amiibos that already exist are up for pre-order again in Germany, with a delivery estimate of February 2022 - right before Kirby and the Forgotten Land is due to release.

If you’re not up to date on all things pink and round, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the next game in the mainline Kirby series, and was announced during September’s Nintendo Direct . The game’s release date was announced yesterday and you can expect to navigate an adorable post-apocalyptic world as the pink blob on March 25, 2022.

Another thing that was cleared up during yesterday’s announcement was that Kirby and the Forgotten Land does have multiplayer - something theorized following the game’s reveal late last year. However, this is limited to couch co-op using one set of Joy-Cons, compared to the online coop that many fans were hoping for after the game was rated by the Australian rating board last year.