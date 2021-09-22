Nintendo Direct September announced and will "mainly focus" on Switch games

A Nintendo Direct is set to air tomorrow, September 24, Nintendo has revealed.



In a tweet from the Nintendo of America, the publisher confirmed that the show will last roughly 40 minutes and will "focused mainly" on Nintendo Switch games due to launch this winter.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPGSeptember 22, 2021 See more

As per the tweet above, the showcase is set to take place from 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 11PM BST. You'll be able to watch the showcase via Nintendo's YouTube channel and you'll be able to watch along with us right here on GamesRadar+.



While there's no hint at what games will be featured in the showcase, it's a safe bet to assume we'll see more of Metroid Dread, which is set to launch on October 8. We could also be set to see more of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which are launching in November and January respectively.

In terms of long shots, we're yet to get a concrete date for Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and we're still waiting for more details on Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3. Nintendo, we don't think that's unreasonable...

And let's be honest, that tweet leaves plenty of wriggle room for Nintendo. It could slip in a couple of reveals for games that aren't set for launch this Winter, and it seems likely that will hear more about the mystery potential Switch controller that was recently leaked via a confidentiality agreement with the FCC.

Whatever is up Nintendo's sleeve, be sure to tune back into GamesRadar tomorrow to find out live.

