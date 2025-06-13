Oblivion Remastered player escapes a special kind of torture, but not without scars: "My Adoring Fan has asexually reproduced and my game is now a waking nightmare"

The only thing worse than one Adoring Fan is two Adoring Fans that can clone themselves like some otherworldly entity. But it's not just the stuff of Creepypasta forums - one Oblivion Remastered player actually had to deal with the self-reproducing creature.

In a series of Reddit posts, r/Boring_Corpse shared the tale of how their Adoring Fan "asexually reproduced" and left them with some scars you can't easily get rid of. Essentially, their first Adoring Fan mysteriously vanished, never to return, so the player used console commands to get the annoying little git to spawn again.

"Then I fast travelled, and there were suddenly two of them," the post continues. "Even worse, one looked consistently angry. Like, the facial expression was somehow just mad and stuck that way. So I guess this is an evil twin scenario? Adoring Fan and Disparaging Hater? I don't know, but I couldn't get rid of the extra one. They operate as a singular entity when told to wait or leave. Out of curiosity, I killed one, but the other was so horrified that I felt guilty and reloaded. Then they both had permanent angry face and I lost track of which one was the evil one, so, f**k. Everywhere I went, they surrounded me, staring with their beady little (allegedly) adoring eyes. And then, just like that, they both randomly vanished into thin air again as I was traveling."

Adoring Fan and Disparaging Hater might be gone, but they're definitely not forgotten. "I now live in fear that they will return. I can still feel their eyes on me. I can still feel the heat of torches that aren't there. I swear in the darkest hours of the night, I can feel grubby little hands reaching for my shoulders to proffer a backrub that vanish as soon as I turn around."

R/Boring_Corpse didn't try to summon them again out of fear that three supposed 'fans' might appear this time, even though I'd probably kill (in-game) to see a village of freaky, identical Adoring Fans gathering like some kind of worship cult.

You can see the cursed duo in the Reddit post embedded above and, yes, Adoring Fan(s) looks a little different here. "First of all, yes, I did install a mod that makes the Adoring Fan a twink, and frankly, it's weird that you didn't. Let he who is without kink cast the first downvote."

If you'd also like to turn Oblivion Remastered into the scariest horror game of the year, then maybe downloading that Twinky Fan mod (I think this is the one) is the best place to start to reproduce the bug. You can also download it if you'd just like a marginally more attractive version of him - I'll only judge you a little bit.

