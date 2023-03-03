Stardew Valley dev shares bite-sized glimpse of next game Haunted Chocolatier

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has shared another very small glimpse of their upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier .

This brief look at the new game was shared to the dev's Twitter account and is actually just some rough sketches of assorted chocolates, no doubt of the haunted variety. Some of the illustrations look like real-world sweet treats while others look a little more suspicious - I'm particularly a fan of the little guys with the vacant but happy faces.

assorted chocolates (haunted) pic.twitter.com/8DYNoEZcohMarch 2, 2023 See more

If this concept art tells us anything about Haunted Chocolatier, it's that we're probably still a little ways off from playing the game ourselves - especially since these illustrations look like they were hand drawn and therefore haven't been placed in the game just yet. There are theories that the game is set to release this year though, as savvy fans spotted a subtle hint to the year 2023 in one of the screenshots of the game shared in 2021.

Sadly for those desperate to know more about Haunted Chocolatier, it's been a while since we've heard much about the project. The most recent update we got is that Diablo 2 played a role in influencing Haunted Chocolatier , despite both games being complete opposites of each other. Oh, ConcernedApe also reassured fans that their renewed interest in World of Warcraft won't delay Haunted Chocolatier in any way .

It makes sense that we've had to wait a little while for Haunted Chocolatier updates, alongside fairly regular Stardew Valley updates, ConcernedApe has also been working on another "new project" besides Haunted Chocolatier - it just hasn't been revealed to the public just yet.