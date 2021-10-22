Haunted Chocolatier fans think they've spotted a release date tease

Haunted Chocolatier fans think the game's creator is teasing a release date.

Just yesterday on October 21, Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone revealed Haunted Chocolatier, his next solo venture. Barone posted the four screenshots just below to his Twitter account, where he goes by his development handle of "ConcernedApe," and some Reddit fans think the fourth screenshot in particular appears to tease a 2023 release date for the new game, by way of the value in the top right corner of the screen.

some screenshots pic.twitter.com/pJXurwwGXMOctober 21, 2021 See more

However, this could be nothing more than sheer coincidence. Writing on the Haunted Chocolatier FAQ page, Barone says he "can't commit to a release date just yet." The developer further adds that he wants to be able to "work in peace without the pressure of a release date, or even an estimated release date."

That's some pretty strong wording against the possibility of a release date being announced anytime soon for Haunted Chocolatier. Still, the Reddit community surrounding Barone's new venture aren't exactly pining all their hopes on the 2023 release date teaser, but are merely just ecstatic at the possibility.

Yesterday when revealing Haunted Chocolatier, Barone actually let slip that he's working on another new game. Barone's new game is said to be "more of an action-RPG" than either Stardew Valley or Haunted Chocolatier, and it's highly likely that the latter game will launch before this mysterious new project. Nonetheless, it's exciting to know that ConcernedApe has a few more surprises left up his sleeve.

Stardew Valley tips | Stardew Valley cheats | Stardew Valley co-op | Stardew Valley fish | Stardew Valley gifts | Stardew Valley Prismatic Shards | Stardew Valley Golden Walnuts | Stardew Valley mods