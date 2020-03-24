Stardew Valley villagers: All the bachelors and bachelorettes you can give gifts to and marry

There are a lot of Stardew Valley villagers in the game, but there's only 12 bachelors and bachelorettes you can give gifts to in order to increase your friendship and eventually marry. Stardew Valley is a farming simulator at heart, but part of that involves becoming friends with the villagers and integrating yourself into society. We've got a complete list of all the Stardew Valley bachelors and bachelorettes you can marry, along with the best Stardew Valley gifts you can give to increase your friendship with each of them.

The full list of Stardew Valley villagers you can befriend is as follows:

Bachelors

Alex

Elliott

Harvey

Sam

Sebastian

Shane

Bachelorettes

Abigail

Emily

Haley

Leah

Maru

Penny

Universal gifts

There are a few gifts that every single villager loves to receive in Stardew Valley, known as "universal" gifts. Here's a full list of all the universal loves which provide 80 relationship points, but can be seriously tough to find.

Universal Loves:

Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock Candy

Pearl

Prismatic Shard

Rabbit's Foot

Universal Likes are easier to find, but only provide 45 relationship points.

Universal Likes:

All Artisan Goods (except for Oil and Void Mayonnaise)

All Cooking (except for Fried Egg, Bread, Strange Bun, and Seafoam Pudding)

All Flowers (except for Poppy)

All Foraged Minerals (except for Quartz)

All Fruit Tree Fruits

All Gems

All Vegetables (except for Hops, Tea Leaves, Wheat, and Unmilled Rice)

Life Elixir

Maple Syrup

Stardew Valley bachelors

Starting with the Stardew Valley bachelors, here are all of the male villagers you can give gifts to.

Alex

Stardew Valley Alex gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Alex lives in the house south-east of Pierre's General Store with his grandparents Evelyn and George. He's friends with Haley and has a dog called Dusty.

Loves:

Complete Breakfast

Salmon Dinner

Likes:

All Eggs

Elliott

Stardew Valley Elliott gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Elliott lives on the beach to the south of town, near Willy's Fish Shop. He's friends with Willy and Leah.

Note that Elliott doesn't like Amaranth and Pizza from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Crab Cakes

Duck Feather

Lobster

Pomegranate

Tom Kha Soup

Likes:

All Fruit (except Pomegranate and Salmonberry)

Octopus

Squid

Harvey

Stardew Valley Harvey gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Harvey is the chap in charge of the Medical Clinic, where he works with Maru.

Note that Harvey doesn't like the following universal likes: Blueberry Tart, Cheese, Chocolate Cake, Cookie, Cranberry Sauce, Fried Mushroom, Glazed Yams, Goat Cheese, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rhubarb Pie, and Rice Pudding.

Loves:

Coffee

Pickles

Super Meal

Truffle Oil

Wine

Likes:

All Fruit (except Salmonberry and Spice Berry)

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Duck Egg

Duck Feather

Goat Milk

Hazelnut

Holly

Large Goat Milk

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Sam

Stardew Valley Sam gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Sam lives in the southern part of town with his mother Jodi and younger brother Vincent, just north of the river. He also works part-time at JoJa Mart and is good friends with Sebastian and Abigail.

Note that Sam doesn't like Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vegetables from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Cactus Fruit

Maple Bar

Pizza

Tigerseye

Likes:

All Eggs (except Void Egg)

Joja Cola

Sebastian

Stardew Valley Sebastian gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Sebastian lives in the basement of his mother's carpenter shop in the mountains to the north of town with Robin, his mother; Demetrius, his step-father; and Maru, his half-sister. He's good friends with Sam and Abigail.

Note that Sebastian doesn't like Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer's Lunch, Omelet, and Artisan Goods (except for Coffee, Green Tea, and Oil) from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Frozen Tear

Obsidian

Pumpkin Soup

Sashimi

Void Egg

Likes:

Flounder

Quartz

Shane

Stardew Valley Shane gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Shane lives with his aunt Marnie and goddaughter Jas in the south-west corner of town, next to the entrance to Cindersap Forest. He works most days at Joja Mart and doesn't have any friends he socialises with.

Note that Shane doesn't like Pickles from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Beer

Hot Pepper

Pepper Poppers

Pizza

Likes:

All Eggs (except Void Egg)

All Fruit

Stardew Valley bachelorettes

Here are all of the female villagers you can befriend and the best gifts to give them.

Abigail

Stardew Valley Abigail gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Abigail lives at Pierre's General Store with her parents, Pierre and Caroline, and is good friends with Sam and Sebastian.

Note that Abigail doesn't like Vegetables from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Amethyst

Blackberry Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel

Likes:

Quartz

Emily

Stardew Valley Emily gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Emily lives with her sister Haley at a house south of the town square. She also works part-time at the saloon and is friends with Sandy from the Calico Desert.

Note that she doesn't like Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Salmon Dinner, Spicy Eel, and Sashimi from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Amethyst

Aquamarine

Cloth

Emerald

Jade

Ruby

Survival Burger

Topaz

Wool

Likes:

Daffodil

Quartz

Haley

Stardew Valley Haley gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Haley lives with Emily south of the town square and is friends with Alex.

Note that she doesn't like Prismatic Shard from the list of universal loves and Vegetables from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

Likes:

Daffodil

Leah

Stardew Valley Leah gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Leah lives in a small cottage in Cindersap Forest and works inside sculpting. She's good friends with Elliott.

Note that she doesn't like Foraged Minerals (except for Earth Crystal), Gems (except for Diamond and Prismatic Shard), Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Goat Cheese

Poppyseed Muffin

Salad

Stir Fry

Truffle

Vegetable Medley

Wine

Likes:

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Driftwood

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Maru

Stardew Valley Maru gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Maru lives to the north of town in a house attached to Robin's carpenter shop with her parents Demetrius and Robin, along with her half-brother Sebastian. She works for Harvey at the medical clinic.

Note that Maru doesn't like Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Battery Pack

Cauliflower

Cheese Cauliflower

Diamond

Gold Bar

Iridium Bar

Miner's Treat

Pepper Poppers

Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry

Likes:

Copper Bar

Iron Bar

Oak Resin

Pine Tar

Quartz

Penny

Stardew Valley Penny gifts

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Penny lives in a trailer she shares with Pam to the east of town and is good friends with Maru and Sam. She tutors Jas and Vincent part-time at the museum.

Note that Penny doesn't like Rabbit's Foot from the list of universal loves, and Algae Soup, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pale Broth, and Wine from the list of universal likes.

Loves:

Diamond

Emerald

Melon

Poppy

Poppyseed Muffin

Red Plate

Roots Platter

Sandfish

Tom Kha Soup

Likes: