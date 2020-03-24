Stardew Valley villagers: All the bachelors and bachelorettes you can give gifts to and marry

There are a lot of Stardew Valley villagers in the game, but there's only 12 bachelors and bachelorettes you can give gifts to in order to increase your friendship and eventually marry. Stardew Valley is a farming simulator at heart, but part of that involves becoming friends with the villagers and integrating yourself into society. We've got a complete list of all the Stardew Valley bachelors and bachelorettes you can marry, along with the best Stardew Valley gifts you can give to increase your friendship with each of them.
The full list of Stardew Valley villagers you can befriend is as follows:
Bachelors
Alex
Elliott
Harvey
Sam
Sebastian
Shane
Bachelorettes
Abigail
Emily
Haley
Leah
Maru
Penny
Universal gifts
There are a few gifts that every single villager loves to receive in Stardew Valley, known as "universal" gifts. Here's a full list of all the universal loves which provide 80 relationship points, but can be seriously tough to find.
Universal Loves:
- Golden Pumpkin
- Magic Rock Candy
- Pearl
- Prismatic Shard
- Rabbit's Foot
Universal Likes are easier to find, but only provide 45 relationship points.
Universal Likes:
- All Artisan Goods (except for Oil and Void Mayonnaise)
- All Cooking (except for Fried Egg, Bread, Strange Bun, and Seafoam Pudding)
- All Flowers (except for Poppy)
- All Foraged Minerals (except for Quartz)
- All Fruit Tree Fruits
- All Gems
- All Vegetables (except for Hops, Tea Leaves, Wheat, and Unmilled Rice)
- Life Elixir
- Maple Syrup
Stardew Valley bachelors
Starting with the Stardew Valley bachelors, here are all of the male villagers you can give gifts to.
Alex
Stardew Valley Alex gifts
Alex lives in the house south-east of Pierre's General Store with his grandparents Evelyn and George. He's friends with Haley and has a dog called Dusty.
Loves:
- Complete Breakfast
- Salmon Dinner
Likes:
- All Eggs
Elliott
Stardew Valley Elliott gifts
Elliott lives on the beach to the south of town, near Willy's Fish Shop. He's friends with Willy and Leah.
Note that Elliott doesn't like Amaranth and Pizza from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Crab Cakes
- Duck Feather
- Lobster
- Pomegranate
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes:
- All Fruit (except Pomegranate and Salmonberry)
- Octopus
- Squid
Harvey
Stardew Valley Harvey gifts
Harvey is the chap in charge of the Medical Clinic, where he works with Maru.
Note that Harvey doesn't like the following universal likes: Blueberry Tart, Cheese, Chocolate Cake, Cookie, Cranberry Sauce, Fried Mushroom, Glazed Yams, Goat Cheese, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rhubarb Pie, and Rice Pudding.
Loves:
- Coffee
- Pickles
- Super Meal
- Truffle Oil
- Wine
Likes:
- All Fruit (except Salmonberry and Spice Berry)
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Duck Egg
- Duck Feather
- Goat Milk
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Large Goat Milk
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Quartz
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
Sam
Stardew Valley Sam gifts
Sam lives in the southern part of town with his mother Jodi and younger brother Vincent, just north of the river. He also works part-time at JoJa Mart and is good friends with Sebastian and Abigail.
Note that Sam doesn't like Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vegetables from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Cactus Fruit
- Maple Bar
- Pizza
- Tigerseye
Likes:
- All Eggs (except Void Egg)
- Joja Cola
Sebastian
Stardew Valley Sebastian gifts
Sebastian lives in the basement of his mother's carpenter shop in the mountains to the north of town with Robin, his mother; Demetrius, his step-father; and Maru, his half-sister. He's good friends with Sam and Abigail.
Note that Sebastian doesn't like Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer's Lunch, Omelet, and Artisan Goods (except for Coffee, Green Tea, and Oil) from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Frozen Tear
- Obsidian
- Pumpkin Soup
- Sashimi
- Void Egg
Likes:
- Flounder
- Quartz
Shane
Stardew Valley Shane gifts
Shane lives with his aunt Marnie and goddaughter Jas in the south-west corner of town, next to the entrance to Cindersap Forest. He works most days at Joja Mart and doesn't have any friends he socialises with.
Note that Shane doesn't like Pickles from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Beer
- Hot Pepper
- Pepper Poppers
- Pizza
Likes:
- All Eggs (except Void Egg)
- All Fruit
Stardew Valley bachelorettes
Here are all of the female villagers you can befriend and the best gifts to give them.
Abigail
Stardew Valley Abigail gifts
Abigail lives at Pierre's General Store with her parents, Pierre and Caroline, and is good friends with Sam and Sebastian.
Note that Abigail doesn't like Vegetables from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Amethyst
- Blackberry Cobbler
- Chocolate Cake
- Pufferfish
- Pumpkin
- Spicy Eel
Likes:
- Quartz
Emily
Stardew Valley Emily gifts
Emily lives with her sister Haley at a house south of the town square. She also works part-time at the saloon and is friends with Sandy from the Calico Desert.
Note that she doesn't like Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Salmon Dinner, Spicy Eel, and Sashimi from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Amethyst
- Aquamarine
- Cloth
- Emerald
- Jade
- Ruby
- Survival Burger
- Topaz
- Wool
Likes:
- Daffodil
- Quartz
Haley
Stardew Valley Haley gifts
Haley lives with Emily south of the town square and is friends with Alex.
Note that she doesn't like Prismatic Shard from the list of universal loves and Vegetables from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Coconut
- Fruit Salad
- Pink Cake
- Sunflower
Likes:
- Daffodil
Leah
Stardew Valley Leah gifts
Leah lives in a small cottage in Cindersap Forest and works inside sculpting. She's good friends with Elliott.
Note that she doesn't like Foraged Minerals (except for Earth Crystal), Gems (except for Diamond and Prismatic Shard), Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Goat Cheese
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Salad
- Stir Fry
- Truffle
- Vegetable Medley
- Wine
Likes:
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Driftwood
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
Maru
Stardew Valley Maru gifts
Maru lives to the north of town in a house attached to Robin's carpenter shop with her parents Demetrius and Robin, along with her half-brother Sebastian. She works for Harvey at the medical clinic.
Note that Maru doesn't like Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Battery Pack
- Cauliflower
- Cheese Cauliflower
- Diamond
- Gold Bar
- Iridium Bar
- Miner's Treat
- Pepper Poppers
- Rhubarb Pie
- Strawberry
Likes:
- Copper Bar
- Iron Bar
- Oak Resin
- Pine Tar
- Quartz
Penny
Stardew Valley Penny gifts
Penny lives in a trailer she shares with Pam to the east of town and is good friends with Maru and Sam. She tutors Jas and Vincent part-time at the museum.
Note that Penny doesn't like Rabbit's Foot from the list of universal loves, and Algae Soup, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pale Broth, and Wine from the list of universal likes.
Loves:
- Diamond
- Emerald
- Melon
- Poppy
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Red Plate
- Roots Platter
- Sandfish
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes:
- Dandelion
- Leek