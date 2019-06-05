Stardew Valley cheats: unlimited money and all the free items you need to make farming a breeze

Tending to your Stardew Valley farm and watching it blossom is a lot of fun, but staying on top of managing everything can also get quite stressful, and in those moments you might consider looking for some Stardew Valley cheats to help you on your way. That's where we come in, as we have several exploits to show you that will make your life easier, as well as detailing an item duplication glitch which you can use to get as much free money as you want. The good news is that the methods in this guide work on all formats, so regardless of whether you're a PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch player, these Stardew Valley cheats will give you the boost you've been searching for.

If you're looking to get ahead while staying legit, then why not check out our Stardew Valley tips instead?

Stardew Valley Extended Fishing Cheat

If you want to increase your fishing skill all the way up to level 10, then you'll need to spend a lot of time sat by the water, and if you factor in your travel to reach an appropriate fishing spot then get home again afterwards this can become a huge time sink. However, there is a handy exploit to give you much more fishing time, as long as you have an active quest in your journal. Simply cast your line, then open your journal and wait - opening your journal will pause time in-game, but your fishing will continue uninterrupted in the background. When you hook a fish, you can reel it in then repeat the process, allowing you to fish for much longer than you normally would in a single session.

Stardew Valley Delay Sleep Cheat

The day cycle in Stardew Valley lasts from 6am to 2am, and once you hit midnight you really need to consider getting your character to bed for some rest. If you reach 2am and you're still up and about, you'll pass out where you stand then wake up in bed, having been dragged home and tucked in by a helpful soul. However, they don't do this out of the kindness of their heart, and you'll lose 10% of your money (up to 1,000g) for this service which can be pretty costly.

So, if you find yourself stuck outside as 2am arrives, or you just want to do one... more... task... before hitting the hay, wait until your character yawns and is about to pass out then open your journal. This will stop you passing out - the game will try to trigger this action several more times so be ready to keep opening your journal when you yawn, but doing this will allow you to keep going longer and avoid an expensive nap rescue.

Stardew Valley Item Duplication Cheat for Unlimited Money

When it comes to Stardew Valley cheats, this is the big one! Every item in the game has a unique numerical code, and by using up to three of these codes each in [square brackets] as your character name, you'll spawn those items in your inventory every time your name is mentioned in the game. For example, naming yourself [163][166][434] will mean that whenever the game references your name you'll receive a Legend fish, Treasure Chest, and Stardrop in your inventory which can be sold for 5,000g, 5,000g, and 7,777g respectively, although the Stardrop is often consumed automatically rather than remaining in your inventory to sell. If you want to speed up this process further, go and chat to Gus the bartender at the saloon as he regularly mentions your name.

You can also utilise this Stardew Valley cheat when it comes to purchasing and naming an animal, but you only get the item(s) once. It's best to buy a chicken for this, and use the code(s) when naming it to get specific item(s) you really need. If you're trying to use the same codes and are having problems with repeating an animal name, try changing the order of the codes or adding a number/letter on the end and that should allow it to go through.

Here is the complete list of Stardew Valley item codes, so you can instantly obtain any item you need direct to your inventory:

0 - Weeds

2 - Stone

4 - Stone

16 - Wild Horseradish

18 - Daffodil

20 - Leek

22 - Dandelion

24 - Parsnip

30 - Lumber

60 - Emerald

62 - Aquamarine

64 - Ruby

66 - Amethyst

68 - Topaz

70 - Jade

72 - Diamond

74 - Prismatic Shard

75 - Stone

76 - Stone

77 - Stone

78 - Cave Carrot

79 - Secret Note

80 - Quartz

82 - Fire Quartz

84 - Frozen Tear

86 - Earth Crystal

88 - Coconut

90 - Cactus Fruit

92 - Sap

93 - Torch

94 - Spirit Torch

96 - Dwarf Scroll I

97 - Dwarf Scroll II

98 - Dwarf Scroll III

99 - Dwarf Scroll IV

100 - Chipped Amphora

101 - Arrowhead

102 - Lost Book

103 - Ancient Doll

104 - Elvish Jewelry

105 - Chewing Stick

106 - Ornamental Fan

107 - Dinosaur Egg

108 - Rare Disc

109 - Ancient Sword

110 - Rusty Spoon

111 - Rusty Spur

112 - Rusty Cog

113 - Chicken Statue

114 - Ancient Seed

115 - Prehistoric Tool

116 - Dried Starfish

117 - Anchor

118 - Glass Shards

119 - Bone Flute

120 - Prehistoric Handaxe

121 - Dwarvish Helm

122 - Dwarf Gadget

123 - Ancient Drum

124 - Golden Mask

125 - Golden Relic

126 - Strange Doll

127 - Strange Doll

128 - Pufferfish

129 - Anchovy

130 - Tuna

131 - Sardine

132 - Bream

136 - Largemouth Bass

137 - Smallmouth Bass

138 - Rainbow Trout

139 - Salmon

140 - Walleye

141 - Perch

142 - Carp

143 - Catfish

144 - Pike

145 - Sunfish

146 - Red Mullet

147 - Herring

148 - Eel

149 - Octopus

150 - Red Snapper

151 - Squid

152 - Seaweed

153 - Green Algae

154 - Sea Cucumber

155 - Super Cucumber

156 - Ghostfish

157 - White Algae

158 - Stonefish

159 - Crimsonfish

160 - Angler

161 - Ice Pip

162 - Lava Eel

163 - Legend

164 - Sandfish

165 - Scorpion Carp

166 - Treasure Chest

167 - Joja Cola

168 - Trash

169 - Driftwood

170 - Broken Glasses

171 - Broken CD

172 - Soggy Newspaper

176 - Egg

174 - Large Egg

178 - Hay

180 - Egg

182 - Large Egg

184 - Milk

186 - Large Milk

188 - Green Bean

189 - Fiddlehead Risotto

190 - Cauliflower

192 - Potato

194 - Fried Egg

195 - Omelet

196 - Salad

197 - Cheese Cauliflower

198 - Baked Fish

199 - Parsnip Soup

200 - Vegetable Medley

201 - Complete Breakfast

202 - Fried Calamari

203 - Strange Bun

204 - Lucky Lunch

205 - Fried Mushroom

206 - Pizza

207 - Bean Hotpot

208 - Glazed Yams

209 - Carp Surprise

210 - Hashbrowns

211 - Pancakes

212 - Salmon Dinner

213 - Fish Taco

214 - Crispy Bass

215 - Pepper Poppers

216 - Bread

217 - Bread

218 - Tom Kha Soup

219 - Trout Soup

220 - Chocolate Cake

221 - Pink Cake

222 - Rhubarb Pie

223 - Cookie

224 - Spaghetti

225 - Fried Eel

226 - Spicy Eel

227 - Sashimi

228 - Maki Roll

229 - Tortilla

230 - Red Plate

231 - Eggplant Parmesan

232 - Rice Pudding

233 - Ice Cream

234 - Blueberry Tart

235 - Autumn's Bounty

236 - Pumpkin Soup

237 - Super Meal

238 - Cranberry Sauce

239 - Stuffing

240 - Farmer's Lunch

241 - Survival Burger

242 - Dish O' The Sea

243 - Miner's Treat

244 - Roots Platter

245 - Sugar

246 - Wheat Flour

247 - Oil

248 - Garlic

250 - Kale

252 - Rhubarb

254 - Melon

256 - Tomato

257 - Morel

258 - Blueberry

259 - Fiddlehead Fern

260 - Hot Pepper

262 - Wheat

264 - Radish

266 - Red Cabbage

268 - Starfruit

270 - Corn

272 - Eggplant

274 - Artichoke

276 - Pumpkin

278 - Bok Choy

280 - Yam

281 - Chanterelle

282 - Cranberries

283 - Holly

284 - Beet

286 - Cherry Bomb

287 - Bomb

288 - Mega Bomb

289 - Speed Bobber

290 - Stone

291 - Specific Bobber

292 - Cheap Detector

293 - Standard Detector

294 - Twig

295 - Twig

296 - Salmonberry

297 - Grass Starter

298 - Hardwood Fence

299 - Amaranth Seeds

300 - Amaranth

301 - Grape Starter

302 - Hops Starter

303 - Pale Ale

304 - Hops

305 - Void Egg

306 - Mayonnaise

307 - Duck Mayonnaise

308 - Void Mayonnaise

309 - Acorn

310 - Maple Seed

311 - Pine Cone

312 - Spring Bench

313 - Weeds

314 - Weeds

315 - Weeds

316 - Weeds

317 - Weeds

318 - Weeds

319 - Weeds

320 - Weeds

321 - Weeds

322 - Wood Fence

323 - Stone Fence

324 - Iron Fence

325 - Gate

326 - Dwarvish Translation Guide

327 - Purple Dye

328 - Wood Floor

329 - Stone Floor

330 - Clay

331 - Weathered Floor

332 - Pot

333 - Crystal Floor

334 - Copper Bar

335 - Iron Bar

336 - Gold Bar

337 - Iridium Bar

338 - Refined Quartz

339 - Quartz Globe

340 - Honey

341 - Tea Set

342 - Pickles

343 - Stone

344 - Jelly

346 - Beer

347 - Rare Seed

348 - Wine

349 - Energy Tonic

350 - Juice

351 - Muscle Remedy

368 - Basic Fertilizer

369 - Quality Fertilizer

370 - Basic Retaining Soil

371 - Quality Retaining Soil

372 - Clam

373 - Golden Pumpkin

374 - Gizmo

375 - Gizmo

376 - Poppy

378 - Copper Ore

380 - Iron Ore

382 - Coal

384 - Gold Ore

386 - Iridium Ore

388 - Wood

390 - Stone

392 - Nautilus Shell

393 - Coral

394 - Rainbow Shell

395 - Coffee

396 - Spice Berry

397 - Sea Urchin

398 - Grape

399 - Spring Onion

400 - Strawberry

401 - Straw Floor

402 - Sweet Pea

403 - Field Snack

404 - Common Mushroom

405 - Wood Path

406 - Wild Plum

407 - Gravel Path

408 - Hazelnut

409 - Crystal Path

410 - Blackberry

411 - Cobblestone Path

412 - Winter Root

413 - Blue Slime Egg

414 - Crystal Fruit

415 - Stepping Stone Path

416 - Snow Yam

417 - Sweet Gem Berry

418 - Crocus

419 - Vinegar

420 - Red Mushroom

421 - Sunflower

422 - Purple Mushroom

423 - Rice

424 - Cheese

425 - Fairy Seeds

426 - Goat Cheese

427 - Tulip Bulb

428 - Cloth

429 - Jazz Seeds

430 - Truffle

431 - Sunflower Seeds

432 - Truffle Oil

433 - Coffee Bean

434 - Stardrop

436 - Goat Milk

437 - Red Slime Egg

438 - L. Goat Milk

439 - Purple Slime Egg

440 - Wool

441 - Explosive Ammo

442 - Duck Egg

444 - Duck Feather

446 - Rabbit's Foot

449 - Stone Base

450 - Stone

452 - Weeds

453 - Poppy Seeds

454 - Ancient Fruit

455 - Spangle Seeds

456 - Algae Soup

457 - Pale Broth

458 - Bouquet

459 - Mead

460 - Mermaid's Pendant

461 - Decorative Pot

462 - Glass Pane

463 - Drum Block

464 - Flute Block

465 - Speed-Gro

466 - Deluxe Speed-Gro

468 - Stardew Hero Trophy

469 - Ground Light

470 - Table Lamp

471 - Key

472 - Parsnip Seeds

473 - Bean Starter

474 - Cauliflower Seeds

475 - Potato Seeds

476 - Garlic Seeds

477 - Kale Seeds

478 - Rhubarb Seeds

479 - Melon Seeds

480 - Tomato Seeds

481 - Blueberry Seeds

482 - Pepper Seeds

483 - Wheat Seeds

484 - Radish Seeds

485 - Red Cabbage Seeds

486 - Starfruit Seeds

487 - Corn Seeds

488 - Eggplant Seeds

489 - Artichoke Seeds

490 - Pumpkin Seeds

491 - Bok Choy Seeds

492 - Yam Seeds

493 - Cranberry Seeds

494 - Beet Seeds

495 - Spring Seeds

496 - Summer Seeds

497 - Fall Seeds

498 - Winter Seeds

499 - Ancient Seeds

516 - Small Glow Ring

517 - Glow Ring

518 - Small Magnet Ring

519 - Magnet Ring

520 - Slime Charmer Ring

521 - Warrior Ring

522 - Vampire Ring

523 - Savage Ring

524 - Ring of Yoba

525 - Sturdy Ring

526 - Burglar's Ring

527 - Iridium Band

528 - Jukebox Ring

529 - Amethyst Ring

530 - Topaz Ring

531 - Aquamarine Ring

532 - Jade Ring

533 - Emerald Ring

534 - Ruby Ring

535 - Geode

536 - Frozen Geode

537 - Magma Geode

538 - Alamite

539 - Bixite

540 - Baryte

541 - Aerinite

542 - Calcite

543 - Dolomite

544 - Esperite

545 - Fluorapatite

546 - Geminite

547 - Helvite

548 - Jamborite

549 - Jagoite

550 - Kyanite

551 - Lunarite

552 - Malachite

553 - Neptunite

554 - Lemon Stone

555 - Nekoite

556 - Orpiment

557 - Petrified Slime

558 - Thunder Egg

559 - Pyrite

560 - Ocean Stone

561 - Ghost Crystal

562 - Tigerseye

563 - Jasper

564 - Opal

565 - Fire Opal

566 - Celestine

567 - Marble

568 - Sandstone

569 - Granite

570 - Basalt

571 - Limestone

572 - Soapstone

573 - Hematite

574 - Mudstone

575 - Obsidian

576 - Slate

577 - Fairy Stone

578 - Star Shards

579 - Prehistoric Scapula

580 - Prehistoric Tibia

581 - Prehistoric Skull

582 - Skeletal Hand

583 - Prehistoric Rib

584 - Prehistoric Vertebra

585 - Skeletal Tail

586 - Nautilus Fossil

587 - Amphibian Fossil

588 - Palm Fossil

589 - Trilobite

590 - Artifact Spot

591 - Tulip

593 - Summer Spangle

595 - Fairy Rose

597 - Blue Jazz

599 - Sprinkler

604 - Plum Pudding

605 - Artichoke Dip

606 - Stir Fry

607 - Roasted Hazelnuts

608 - Pumpkin Pie

609 - Radish Salad

610 - Fruit Salad

611 - Blackberry Cobbler

612 - Cranberry Candy

613 - Apple

614 - Tea Leaves

615 - Spice Berry Tea

616 - Tea Egg

617 - Tuna Fish Sandwich

618 - Bruschetta

619 - Strawberry Milkshake

621 - Quality Sprinkler

628 - Cherry Sapling

629 - Apricot Sapling

630 - Orange Sapling

631 - Peach Sapling

632 - Pomegranate Sapling

633 - Apple Sapling

634 - Apricot

635 - Orange

636 - Peach

637 - Pomegranate

638 - Cherry

639 - Beef

640 - Pork

641 - Chicken

642 - Duck

643 - Rabbit

644 - Cheap Meat

645 - Iridium Sprinkler

648 - Coleslaw

649 - Fiddlehead Risotto

650 - Horseradish Beets

651 - Poppyseed Muffin

652 - Meatloaf

653 - Orange Chicken

654 - Monte Cristo

655 - Bacon Cheeseburger

656 - Roast Duck

657 - Rabbit au Vin

658 - Steak Fajitas

659 - Glazed Ham

660 - Summer Sausage

661 - Sweet and Sour Pork

662 - Rabbit Stew

663 - Winter Duck

664 - Steak with Mushrooms

665 - Cowboy Dinner

666 - Bacon

667 - Clams Casino

668 - Stone

670 - Stone

674 - Weeds

675 - Weeds

676 - Weeds

677 - Weeds

678 - Weeds

679 - Weeds

680 - Green Slime Egg

681 - Rain Totem

682 - Mutant Carp

683 - Bread Ball

684 - Bug Meat

685 - Bait

686 - Spinner

687 - Dressed Spinner

688 - Warp Totem: Farm

689 - Warp Totem: Mountains

690 - Warp Totem: Beach

691 - Barbed Hook

692 - Lead Bobber

693 - Treasure Hunter

694 - Trap Bobber

695 - Cork Bobber

698 - Sturgeon

699 - Tiger Trout

700 - Bullhead

701 - Tilapia

702 - Chub

703 - Magnet

704 - Dorado

705 - Albacore

706 - Shad

707 - Lingcod

708 - Halibut

709 - Hardwood

710 - Crab Pot

715 - Lobster

716 - Crayfish

717 - Crab

718 - Cockle

719 - Mussel

720 - Shrimp

721 - Snail

722 - Periwinkle

723 - Oyster

724 - Maple Syrup

725 - Oak Resin

726 - Pine Tar

727 - Chowder

728 - Fish Stew

729 - Escargot

730 - Lobster Bisque

731 - Maple Bar

732 - Crab Cakes

733 - Shrimp Cocktail

734 - Woodskip

745 - Strawberry Seeds

746 - Jack-O-Lantern

747 - Rotten Plant

748 - Rotten Plant

749 - Omni Geode

750 - Weeds

751 - Stone

760 - Stone

762 - Stone

764 - Stone

765 - Stone

766 - Slime

767 - Bat Wing

768 - Solar Essence

769 - Void Essence

770 - Mixed Seeds

771 - Fiber

772 - Oil of Garlic

773 - Life Elixir

774 - Wild Bait

775 - Glacierfish

784 - Weeds

785 - Weeds

786 - Weeds

787 - Battery Pack

788 - Lost Axe

789 - Lucky Purple Shorts

790 - Berry Basket

792 - Weeds

793 - Weeds

794 - Weeds

795 - Void Salmon

796 - Slimejack

797 - Pearl

798 - Midnight Squid

799 - Spook Fish

800 - Blobfish

801 - Wedding Ring

802 - Cactus Seeds

803 - Iridium Milk

If all those codes have worn you down, then why not check out these other games like Stardew Valley that’ll keep you farming until the cows come home.