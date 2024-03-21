Stardew Valley mystery boxes are filled with treasures if you can find them. The huge 1.6 update brought with it an abundance of new content… and a whole lot of questions. The introduction of mystery boxes is one such example of a new feature that’s left players intrigued. These curious packages are now available to discover in the farming sim, but how? And, where?

Dotted around Stardew Valley in random locations, mystery boxes yield rewards that are as random as their whereabouts. This new type of geode brings a whole new world of mystery to the game, but finding the boxes isn’t easy.

If you’re trying to figure out where to get them and how to open them once you do, you’re in the right place. Once you’re done searching, you might want to explore Stardew Valley’s brand new farm type , or spend some time living in the “honeymoon” period , or perhaps just drink an entire jar of mayonnaise . With the 1.6 update, it’s whatever floats your boat. For now, mystery boxes.

How to find mystery boxes in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Before you can find mystery boxes in Stardew Valley, you’ll need to encounter a random cutscene event that plays when you go to sleep. For example, it took us 26 sleeps to happen upon it. In the cutscene, players will see Mr Qi flying a plane across the screen and dropping mystery boxes from the sky.

Following this cutscene, the words ‘Mystery Boxes can now be found…’ will appear on the screen. Now, you can get to searching for them.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

As random as the cutscene, finding mystery boxes in Stardew Valley also happens completely at random. Really, all you need to do is carry on with your day-to-day business in Stardew Valley. Finding mystery boxes happens when you’re completing your regular tasks like mining, fishing, or digging up artifact spots. Artifact spots, that look like three worms wiggling around in the ground, can be dug up with a hoe and will always give you an item in return. Sometimes this item can be a mystery box.

There’s also a chance of uncovering golden mystery boxes that provide even more valuable rewards upon opening. For now, this option is only available after you’ve mastered the foraging skill and received the totem.

Either way, to acquire a mystery box you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled and put in your usual work across the valley. They’ll appear at random, but finding out what mystery lurks inside is an exciting new feature from the Stardew Valley 1.6 update.

How to open mystery boxes in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

So, you’ve acquired one of the mystery boxes and no doubt you’re eager to figure out what’s inside. To open a mystery box in Stardew Valley, you’ll need to visit Clint the Blacksmith situated to the east of Pelican Town, across the river. The Blacksmith shop is open every day, apart from Friday, from 9am to 4pm.

First, you must approach Clint and interact with him, selecting the ‘process geodes’ dialogue option. He’ll then prompt you to place the mystery box on his anvil from your inventory and ask for 25 gold payment in exchange for opening it. A small price to pay to see what might be inside.

While you might have a geode crusher on your farm, it’s no use to you here. It’s a great alternative for opening up your standard geodes in Stardew Valley, but when it comes to mystery boxes it’s completely defunct. Visit Clint and he’ll do the hard work for you.

