Stardew Valley Mastery system and Mastery Points explained

Stardew Valley Mastery requires players achieve a level 10 in the five core Stardew Valley skills; Farming, Mining, Foraging, Fishing, and Combat. Simply put, if you haven’t done this then the Mastery system isn’t something you’ll be… mastering any time soon. The Mastery system adds a brand new incentive to achieving this goal, so if you’re keen to become a master and this extra layer of rewards, here’s what you need to know.

In Stardew Valley, the 1.6 update has provided an abundance of new content and features. From Stardew Valley mystery boxes harbouring precious rewards to the Stardew Valley Bookseller and his various wares, there’s a lot for players to explore and one new path that’s been unlocked is the Mastery system.

What is the Stardew Valley Mastery system?

The Mastery system rewards players with additional tools and perks for achieving level 10, aka the max level, in all five core Stardew Valley skills. You’ll be rewarded with something a little extra for all your hard work in grinding out these levels as the Mastery system unlocks a whole new level of benefits for doing so. Before you can begin using the Mastery system for all it has to offer, you must first find the Mastery Cave.

Where to find the Stardew Valley Mastery Cave

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The Mastery Cave is a special new area located in the Cindersap Forest. A secret door with a sign on the front is situated just below Leah’s Cottage, nestled into the hillside. If you try to interact with this door before you’ve achieved max level across the five skills, you’ll be met with a message, “Only a master of the five ways may enter” alongside a number representing where you are on this journey, e.g. 1 / 5 or 2 / 5.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Inside the cave, are the five mastery totems that players earn upon max levelling each skill. Each totem grants special items or benefits, but they can only be claimed once you achieve your Mastery level and subsequently, Mastery Points to spend.

The Mastery system is not unlocked here though. You can start earning Mastery Points before you’ve opened this room and even before you’ve mastered all five of the skills, you just won’t be able to spend them on rewards. This secret room is the key to unlocking the ability to spend your hard-earned Mastery Points.

How to earn Stardew Valley Mastery Points

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Once you’ve reached level ten in the five skills, you’ll unveil a Mastery level bar that requires XP to earn Mastery Points. Using your skills and reading skill books will allow you to earn XP to level up your Mastery bar. In turn, when you earn enough XP in the bar, you’ll earn Mastery Points that you’ll be able to spend on rewards.

Previously in Stardew Valley, once you’d reached max level you no longer needed to grind out your skills, unless you were trying to earn gold or needed resources. Now, you can use the Mastery system to unlock a whole new level to the game that reaches beyond that max ceiling.

Each Mastery level that unlocks Mastery Points comes with a hefty XP price though. The first requires 10,000 XP and it only gets more demanding from there on out.

How to spend Stardew Valley Mastery Points

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

As previously mentioned, you’ll need to access the Mastery Cave to spend your points. One Mastery level equals one Mastery reward. Head to the cave and choose your rewards carefully from a mystic seed that grows into a special tree when planted, an iridium scythe for harvesting any crops, and the statue of the dwarf king that allows you to choose from two mining-related powers each day.

You should choose your reward based on the skill you use the most or need to use. So, for example, if you’re keen to make some precious gold in the waters of Pelican Town, you might pick the advanced iridium rod that doubles your catch with two bobbers attached at once. There’s plenty to choose from though, so pick wisely.

Additional rewards from the Stardew Valley Mastery system

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Alongside the Mastery system in the 1.6 update was the introduction of mystery boxes. These mystery boxes are found at random after you’ve also randomly triggered a cutscene upon sleep. The cutscene above shows Mr Qi dropping mystery boxes from the sky and across Pelican Town.

When you’ve reached Mastery and you’re on the way to earning Mastery Points, another perk is the ability to find golden mystery boxes. These boxes contain even more superior items to the original mystery boxes, including books that may otherwise cost you a pretty penny from the Bookseller. For example, Bait and Bobber may cost you 5,000 gold when the Bookseller is in town, but you can also find it in a golden mystery box.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission