How to find moss in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley Moss doesn’t sound like something you’d get excited about but as a crafting material it’s opened doors for lots of new recipes. So it’s no surprise if you find yourself asking where do I get it and what do I use it for?

It’s a green little blob with a whole lot of uses in Stardew Valley. When you’re not (im)patiently waiting for the Stardew Valley Bookseller to turn up in town or busy chugging a jar of mayonnaise or, you might want to task yourself with foraging away for moss. There’s many reasons to acquire it, like securing yourself some Deluxe Bait for catching that rare sea jelly. A win-win. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Moss, like the real world, grows on trees or in weeds in Stardew Valley. It’ll drop from Oak, Pine, and Maple trees much like wood, sap, acorns do when you use your axe against the tree. To know which ones have moss on, they look… well, mossy.

Moss-filled trees are green in appearance and only need a quick tap with your axe, sword, or scythe to shake the moss away for you to gather in your inventory. You don’t need to chop down the entire tree to acquire it.

You’ll find moss randomly on trees in every season of Stardew Valley, apart from winter. It’s native to Pelican Town, so you don’t need to wander too far from your home to get it. For top moss gathering, it’s a good idea to grow a lot of trees on your farm to create more opportunity for moss to appear.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The green rain weather condition introduced in the 1.6 update is also a great opportunity for moss gathering. Green rain occurs only during the summer and happens completely at random.

During this rare green rain weather, moss is far easier to gather. It’s everywhere. Mossy trees as well as special large weeds will appear all over Pelican Town ripe for moss picking.

How to use moss in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Simply put, you use moss for crafting in Stardew Valley. It’s an extremely versatile item capable of crafting different recipes in the game; blue grass starter, challenge bait, deluxe bait, deluxe worm bin, moss soup, mushroom log, speed-gro, statue of blessings, and treasure totem are current recipes that use it. Aside from the moss soup, which is just 20 pieces of moss, other crafting recipes will also need you to acquire additional items.

In terms of gifting or selling moss, don’t bother. The villagers don’t like it and won’t appreciate it and the price of moss is just five gold. The only reason you’d ship it off is to complete the ‘All Items Shipped’ achievement using the shipping bin on your farm. That’s it for moss in Stardew Valley. Look for those green trunked trees and the moss is yours.

