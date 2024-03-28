How to get sea jelly in Stardew Valley

The new Stardew Valley sea jelly is a special kind of fish added as part of the 1.6 update, and getting hold of this rare sea jelly is proving rather tricky, so some tips and tricks to secure this Stardew Valley item are much needed. See, catching sea jelly may be rare, but it’s not futile. There are some tried-and-tested things you can do to make reeling it in that little bit easier. It’s not impossible with a simple rod, no bait, and numerous hours, but if you want to save yourself a lot of in-game fishing time, then read on, for how to catch a sea jelly in Stardew Valley.

Where to find sea jelly in Stardew Valley

There’s three new types of jelly in Stardew Valley; sea, cave, and river. We’re focusing on the sea jelly right now and unsurprisingly, given its name, you can only catch it in the sea. The easy thing about catching the sea jelly is that it can be done during any season at any time of day. That’s where the easy part ends.

Stardew Valley Sea Jelly location

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Catching a sea jelly is a very rare occurrence, but there’s a few things you can do to save yourself a lot of time. Firstly, if you’ve caught a sea jelly, it’ll be an instant catch like trash and seaweed. If you enter into the fishing minigame, you’ve gone too far. If you’re serious about finding your sea jelly, then don’t waste your time with the minigames and cast your rod once more.

Next up, it helps to find a pool of bubbles on the surface of the water. They appear at random and if you aim into them correctly, blue sparkles will appear from the water. Fish will bite four times as fast if you cast your rod correctly, which means catching a sea jelly should happen four times as fast. If you can’t find any, refresh your location or come back the next day to look for fresh bubble spots. As mentioned, sea jelly can only be found in the ocean so don’t waste your time fishing in the rivers or the lakes.

You can also increase your chances of catching fish by using luck boosts from consuming foods such as shrimp cocktail, spicy eel, or lucky lunch. It depends if you want to spend time finding the ingredients for the recipe instead of fishing.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Finally, to increase your chances of a good catch, you should upgrade your fishing rod so you can attach bait. Bait will only attach to a fiberglass or iridium rod. The fiberglass rod, for example, can be purchased from Willy at the Fish Shop for 1,800 gold once you reach level 3 in fishing. To attach a tackle like the dressed spinner, you’ll need an iridium rod. This one will cost you a hefty 7,500 gold after you reach level 7.

What are sea jelly for in Stardew Valley?

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The best thing a sea jelly can be used for is crafting the fish smoker in Stardew Valley. Having a fish smoker has turned into a bit of a get-rich-quick scheme as smoking the fish will double their sale value. Crafting it with the other two jellies and 10 hardwood is one way to acquire it. You can also buy it for 10,000 gold from Willy or get it for free by starting your Stardew Valley journey with a Riverland farm.

Sea jelly is also part of a new Fish Pond quest in Stardew Valley, which requires finding all three jellies. Doing so will increase the capacity of the Flounder pond from 5 to 10.

You can also eat the sea jelly to receive a buff for a short time, as well as restoring 33 health and 75 energy. Or, you can sell it for 200 gold. Given how long it can take to catch the sea jelly, making sure you’ve used it for the fish smoker should be the main focus after you’ve acquired it.

