How to get all trinkets in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has trinkets now, special relics that you can find as part of the newest update that provide special buffs when equipped, largely relating to combat and fighting in the mines and beyond. With such benefits on offer, we’re not surprised to see you here in our guide to acquiring all the trinkets in Stardew Valley. From in-game perks to actual companions (including a hungry frog, fairy, and parrot), it’s more than a little tempting to descend deep into the mines and uncover the trinkets hiding away. With that in mind, here's how to get trinkets in Stardew Valley.

How to find trinkets in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Before you can even embark on finding trinkets in Stardew Valley, you must first unlock combat mastery by reaching level 10 and entering the Stardew Valley Mastery cave located in the Cindersap Forest. Your combat skill is increased by fighting and killing monsters in the Mines, Skull Cavern, Volcano, and Desert Cave.

Once you’ve reached combat mastery, the monsters you were once killing to grow your skill level will start to drop trinkets at random. There’s a chance that you’ll also find them in crates, barrels, and chests dotted around the previously mentioned combat areas, so don’t skip past them. Players can also purchase trinkets from special vendors.

Reaching combat mastery will also unlock the ability to reforge trinkets on the anvil, randomizing their stats, by earning Mastery Points. Even then, it’ll cost you a hefty three iridium bars to do just one trinket. The list of trinkets and their stat variables follow below.

All Stardew Valley trinkets and their effects

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The current list of trinkets and their buffs in Stardew Valley are as follows:

Basilisk Paw - You are immune to debuffs.

- You are immune to debuffs. Fairy Box - Summons a level X fairy companion that heals you in combat situations.

- Summons a level X fairy companion that heals you in combat situations. Frog Egg - Summons a hungry frog companion.

- Summons a hungry frog companion. Golden Spur - Critical strikes give you a speed boost for X seconds.

- Critical strikes give you a speed boost for X seconds. Ice Rod - Shoots an orb of ice every X seconds, freezing any enemies in its path for Y seconds.

- Shoots an orb of ice every X seconds, freezing any enemies in its path for Y seconds. Magic Hair Gel - Your hair shimmers with all the colors of a prismatic shard.

- Your hair shimmers with all the colors of a prismatic shard. Magic Quiver - Shoots a magic arrow at nearby enemies every X seconds, dealing Y-Z damage.

- Shoots a magic arrow at nearby enemies every X seconds, dealing Y-Z damage. Parrot Egg - Summons a level X parrot companion, who grants you a Y chance to find gold coins when slaying monsters.

Each trinket can be obtained multiple times and worth 1,000 gold, if sold. There’s potentially more trinkets to be found in the depths of the mining system in Stardew Valley, especially with updated patch notes for 1.6. We’ll be sure to update our list should we discover more.

