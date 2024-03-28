Green Rain in Stardew Valley explained

The new Stardew Valley green rain is a strange weather phenomenon that that descends upon the game world and is exactly what it says on the tin - but don't worry, there's nothing to be worried about. In fact, you can use it to your advantage if you’re prepared for the rare occurrence. If you’re looking to find Stardew Valley moss, this green rain guide is your perfect companion.

Aside from moss though, there’s plenty more to know about this mysterious event. No need to duck for cover, there’s much to embrace. So, when you’re not on the hunt for Stardew Valley mystery boxes , here’s how to come across green rain in Stardew Valley, what to do when it happens, and how this unusual rain changes the game for one day only.

How to get green rain in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do in particular that will make the green rain fall from the skies. It’s just a matter of waiting. Green rain only occurs during the summer. To be prepared, players can check the weather report each day on the TV in their home to see what tomorrow has in store.

When green rain is due, the weather report will say, “Um… There appears to be some kind of… anomalous reading… I… don’t know what this means.” When this appears, green rain is coming. It’s a very rare occurrence, even in summer, so be sure to check daily and prepare yourself for when the green rain decides to fall. Upon waking on the day the green rain has fallen, a box will also appear saying “A green rain has descended upon the valley.”

What to do during green rain in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

When the green rain falls, every part of Stardew Valley will look… green. There will also be lots more trees and large weeds ripe for the chopping block. Swipe at them with your axe or scythe, depending on the variety, and gather what they drop from fiber to moss to mossy seeds and other seed variants.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

It’s a great time for anyone hoping to find moss in Stardew Valley because during the green rain, well, it’s everywhere. Players will also notice a new variety of flora, the Fiddlehead Fern. It’s a large vine, imagine Jack in the Beanstalk-esque, that’ll drop an abundance of material for players to gather.

Fiddlehead Ferns will drop from the stalks and can be used for completing the Chef’s Bundle at the Community Center. They can also sometimes drop mossy seeds, which can be planted on your farm to grow a special type of tree that is usually only around during the green rain event.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

During the green rain event, players may also notice that most of the residents of Pelican Town have disappeared or perhaps are flocking to The Stardrop Saloon. With many gathered and taking cover at this watering hole, it’s a great opportunity to boost your social skills and get those daily interactions.

Chop away and gather all the items on offer during the green rain event because you’ll be waiting a whole year for it to happen again. With such a rare event, it’s no surprise that rare opportunities to gather precious items is what it brings.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission