At long last, Stardew Valley's 1.6 update lets you chug a jar of mayonnaise

To get Stardew Valley fans excited about the upcoming 1.6 update, its developer has been sharing some of the patch notes - and this is the most cursed one yet.

On March 17, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone continued his tradition of sharing a different 1.6 patch note every day ahead of the update's release. So far, we've found out that Jelly, pickles, wines, and juices will be colored based on the ingredient item, players will be able to "pass-through" pets 0.75 seconds faster , newlyweds will soon get a 7-day "honeymoon period , " and more.

There are certainly a lot of new features to look forward to, but the most recent patch note has got me feeling a little ill. Without any context, ConcernedApe shared: "You can now drink mayonnaise." I don't know why you'd want this in Stardew Valley, but this is coming from the same developer that previously teased the addition of Wild Horseradish Juice .

The replies to this patch note have been surprisingly mixed. "Dream come true," one user replied . "Out of all things I could’ve expected this wasn’t it but YAY," another added . "I was raised to never question ConcernedApe but I might have to break my rule this once," someone else said which, in this situation, is valid.

Regardless of how you feel about consuming mayonnaise in this way, it's going to be added to the farming sim soon. It's hard to believe - since we've been hearing it for what feels like forever now - but the Stardew Valley 1.6 update is expected to be released on March 19, 2024. That's literally tomorrow.

We haven't got a full list of what'll be in it, but we do know that it's shaping up to be way larger than anyone imagined and will at least add things like a New Year’s event with fireworks, fortunes, and more. Fans also have theories about what we'll see in the update. Following the reveal of the update's release date, fans have started debating whether or not we'll be able to visit an island full of raccoons .