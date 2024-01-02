Stardew Valley creator teases a New Year’s event with fireworks, fortunes, and more in update 1.6

Stardew Valley's creator has seemingly confirmed a New Year's Eve event will feature in update 1.6.

Stardew Valley 1.6 update is shaping up to be a hefty one, and creator Eric Barone's latest tease is proof of this. In the new tweet below welcoming 2024, the creator seemingly implies the existence of a New Year's event in Stardew Valley, which we haven't seen before. That can only mean one thing - the event is arriving in Stardew Valley with update 1.6.

pic.twitter.com/ErFYNIjC2QJanuary 1, 2024 See more

It almost looks like you'll be able to pick out some sort of fortune in the event, and the image of a cow apparently corresponds to good luck for the coming year. There's no clues as to how this fortune could potentially translate to the actual gameplay of Stardew Valley - if they even will at all - but it's still quite the promising teaser.

We can also see the farming sim's cast stood around in the screenshot, surrounding a bunch of lights that make out a heart. That's sure in keeping with Stardew Valley's themes. In fact, given the firework on the ground next to the lights, it could be that a heart-shaped firework is on the cards for the New Year's event in update 1.6.

We still don't know when Stardew Valley's new update is coming, but we know Eric Barone is in "extreme crunch mode" for the update. It's very much a self-imposed crunch period, the creator was keen to stress when offering the update last month in December 2023, but it's very clear that between this and Haunted Chocolatier, ConcernedApe has a lot on the go right now.

Check out our Stardew Valley cheats guide for a look at all the various exploits we've found to date.