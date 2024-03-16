Stardew Valley's 1.6 update gives the biggest gift for serial organizers: foodstuff that's "colored based on the ingredient"

The long and arduous road toward Stardew Valley's 1.6 update is almost over, and thankfully, the game's creator has been teasing new features to tide longtime farmers over. Now we know the update will offer serial organizers a welcome fix (or maybe another worrisome thing to neaten up.)

"Jelly, pickles, wines, and juices are now colored based on the ingredient item," Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone announced on the website forever known as Twitter. The tweet was accompanied by a picture showing off colorful pixelated jars and bottles, each representing different flavors and whatnot.

Once the Stardew Valley 1.6 update drops next week, on March 19, making strawberry and blueberry jelly will now presumably give you a red and a blue jar respectively. So you can finally color-code the inside of your chests if that was something that irked your inner organizer for all these years.

Barone has been teasing all sorts of other features and additions in the lead-up to the long-awaited update. Notably, newlyweds will now enter a honeymoon period that'll prevent spouses from succumbing to a week-long bedrest "due to being upset." Update 1.6 is apparently also bringing in a fresh New Year's festival and fortunes.

Elsewhere, the developer announced that Stardew Valley had sold over 30 million copies after eight years on the market. With such a whopping success and a massive friendly community built around the game, it's no surprise to see Barone say that he'll probably never "officially close the book" on the farming sim. So update 1.6 likely won't be our last.

