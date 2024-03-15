Very important: Stardew Valley update 1.6 gives newlyweds a 7-day "honeymoon period" that "prevents them from laying in bed all day due to being upset"

Stardew Valley update 1.6 is imposing a week-long honeymoon period on newlyweds that'll prevent NPC spouses from laying in bed all day "due to being upset."

If you're fortunate enough to have found yourself in Stardew Valley marital bliss, you probably have no idea what I'm talking about here. But sadly, not everyone is lucky enough to have a spouse that, well, wants anything to do with them. If you look around online enough, you'll find plenty of presumably well-meaning spouses wondering why their new partner in marriage doesn't want to do anything besides lie in bed.

Well, Stardew Valley's upcoming 1.6 update will make it so that your new husband or wife can't be so depressed from marrying you that they sulk about their terrible life all day in bed. They'll still be able to do that after the honeymoon, but that's just the natural order of things.

In undoubtedly the funniest 1.6 patch note revealed so far, Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone says spouses will "now have a seven-day 'honeymoon' period after marriage which prevents them from laying in bed all day due to being upset."

Now that's what I call marital bliss. Instead of going on a lavish honeymoon that'll probably run your farm bankrupt, just impose a mandatory seven-day rule where you can't sleep away your depression until later. I can tell this one's gonna last.

Barone has been dropping daily patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6 all week, starting out on Monday with a "game changer" of an update affecting what happens when you chop down trees. On Tuesday, we learned the long-standing theory about harvesting from left to right being fast is actually true (and being fixed), and on Wednesday Barone revealed a change to sword combat that'll ideally improve game feel. Finally, on Thursday a quality-of-life change was revealed that'll let you "pass through" adorable pets a whole 0.75 seconds faster than before.

