Stardew Valley creator teases a tiny addition for 1.6 and no thank you, I don't want it

Stardew Valley 1.6 is coming, and developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has been teasing its content for over a year now. But today it feels like those teases have, instead, become threats.

Today, ConcernedApe posted a tweet with a tiny, cropped screenshot from Stardew Valley highlighting a brand-new item never before seen in the game: Wild Horseradish Juice. Described as a "sweet, nutritious beverage," it offers a boost of +75 energy and +33 health, making it a pretty decent recovery item.

But come on, man - horseradish juice? I'll admit that I've never had the questionable pleasure of drinking horseradish juice in real life, but I'm going to put that in the 'W' column for my own eating and drinking habits. A little horseradish can be tasty, but downing it as a full-on beverage sounds like a bonafide nightmare. It might not be the most horrifying edible item in Stardew Valley - I'm still side-eyeing the Pale Broth - but it certainly doesn't sound pleasant.

As one Twitter commenter put it: "Your farmer was so preoccupied with whether or not they could they never stopped to consider whether or not they should!"

Of course, jokes about how much I wanna drink horseradish nectar aside, I won't turn my nose up at new content for one of the best farming games out there. Originally billed as a primarily modding-focused update, we've started to see more and more new content planned for 1.6. It looks like it might even let you give hats to your pets. That's an update worth waiting for.

There's no release date for the 1.6 update yet, but in the meantime ConcernedApe is also working on a brand-new game in Haunted Chocolatier.