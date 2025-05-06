Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe worries follow-up Haunted Chocolatier might "ruin the teeth of a whole generation": "I'm thinking about doing it so you can only eat like two chocolates per day"

Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, isn’t taking Haunted Chocolatier lightly, even when it comes to how much chocolate players should be allowed to eat.

In a recent video interview with PCGamer, the Stardew Valley creator joked about a potential health crisis his magical new game might cause. “ I worry about that with Haunted Chocolatier,” he says. “Am I going to ruin the teeth of a whole generation with this?”

The comment, delivered with a grin, came as part of a broader conversation about food and its role in Barone’s games. Stardew Valley was built around the “fundamentals of human sustenance and existence,” according to Barone. Crops, cooking, and the small town routine. Haunted Chocolatier represents a shift in tone: “We have our basic needs met”, Barone explains, “now let's take it beyond into the realm of the ethereal, and the creative, and you might even say, luxury.”

That sense of luxury and indulgence is exactly why Barone is considering a limit on chocolate consumption in the game. “I’m thinking about doing it, so you can only eat like two chocolates a day.” believing that in real life, multiple bars of chocolate in a day is a bit excessive.

He also floated the idea of healthy chocolate alternatives, referencing real-life superfoods. “I want to have healthy chocolates too, like superfood, ashwagandha, or maca root chocolate, y’know, special stuff.” These superfood chocolates may come with benefits and buffs in-game that help to balance Barone's health aspects and concerns.

As with much of Haunted Chocolatier, Barone is still figuring out the specifics. But the core philosophy is consistent with what’s made Stardew Valley such a beloved hit: giving mechanics meaning, and making the smallest actions feel like they matter. Chocolate may be whimsical, but in Barone’s mind, it’s also deliberate. “With Haunted Chocolatier, it will really crank up the imagination and the creativity.”

Whether players end up limited to two chocolates a day or a “town dentist” is introduced, the message behind the mechanic is delightfully clear: a little sweetness goes a long way, in chocolate and in game design.

