I don't want to alarm anyone but the Stardew Valley 1.6 update might let your pets wear hats

The upcoming Stardew Valley 1.6 update will add one of the best features I've ever seen for the farming sim - dogs and cats wearing hats.

On October 5, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone shared yet another teaser for the upcoming Stardew Valley 1.6 update on Twitter. There wasn't much context to the tweet, all the developer shared was four images of two cats and two dogs wearing a variety of hats - accompanied by the caption: "Hats on cats (and dogs)." We're going to go ahead and assume this means we'll be able to equip hats on cats and dogs in the next update.

This isn't actually the first time this element has been implemented in the life sim. Although technically not an official feature in the game, a 'Pet Hats' mod has been available in the game for the last several months. Clearly, ConcernedApe has realized players' need to accessorize their four-legged friends and has finally given fans what they've always wanted.

This. This is the content we love to see.October 5, 2023 See more

As expected, fans are thrilled to finally be able to put the cat in the hat, literally. What I didn't expect so much was for so many fellow developers to reply to ConcernedApe's tweet praising the new feature. Everyone including Little Kitty, Big City developer Double Dagger Studio, Castle Crashers studio The Behemoth, and even Xbox responded to the Stardew Valley creator either sharing their own games' cats in hats or simply expressing their love for the new feature.

As exciting as the cats in hats are, there are actually a lot of other things to look forward to in the upcoming update as well. For instance, just last month ConcernedApe shared a different insight into the highly anticipated update, revealing that it would feature a new major festival, new late-game content, new items, 100+ new lines of dialogue, PC support for eight-player multiplayer, a new farm type, and so much more. It's ended up being bigger than any of us imagined .