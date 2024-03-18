In a genuinely massive change, Stardew Valley is getting a whole new farm type that comes with 2 chickens and "chewy blue grass that animals love"

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has revealed by far the biggest new change coming in update 1.6: a whole a new farm that starts you out with two chickens and features some sort of blue, chewy grass that animals apparently can't get enough of.

Since Barone started drip-feeding us Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes at the beginning of last week, we've learned about a bunch of changes that vary in significance. For example, the first patch note revealed was hailed as a "game changer" and a boon for productivity, while subsequent changes - like the one that lets you chug a jar of mayonnaise and the one that makes foodstuff appropriately color-coded - have been generally less impactful.

This one, though, is arguably the most important 1.6 feature revealed so far, and it seems like it'll be the last one to be outed before the update goes live. "Added a new farm type: Meadowlands Farm," the line reads. "It has chewy blue grass that animals love. You also start with a coop and two chickens."

So, not only is Stardew Valley getting a whole new farm type in addition to the seven that are already available, but the new farm is starting you out with a coop and two chickens. In case you weren't aware, chickens don't come cheap, and this will give farmers a really nice head start that you can't get from any other type of farm.

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update release date is set for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19.

