Stardew Valley fish: Every fish you can catch in the ocean, river, lake, and more

If you're new to this world of farming and befriending villagers, one thing you can also venture out to accomplish is catch all of the Stardew Valley fish. From squid and stonefish to bream and blobfish, there's a lot of fish to find in Stardew Valley, some common, some much rarer, and even some legendary fish. Here are all of the Stardew Valley fish in the game, when they appear, and how to catch them.

How to catch fish in Stardew Valley

When you're fishing, there's a mini-game you need to partake in before you can catch a fish. A small window will appear with a fish icon and a bar; you need to tap a button to move the bar up and down, while keeping the fish inside the bar. A meter to the side will start to fill when it's inside, but will decrease when the bar and the icon don't overlap. Completely fill the meter to catch the fish, but if it decreases completely, the fish will escape.

Stardew Valley fish: Fishing Pole

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

These fish can be caught with a fishing pole.

Fish Location Time Season Weather Pufferfish Ocean 12pm-4pm Summer Sun Anchovy Ocean Any Spring/Fall Any Tuna Ocean 6am-7pm Summer/Winter Any Sardine Ocean 6am-7pm Spring/Fall/Winter Any Bream River (Town/Forest) 6pm-2am Any Any Largemouth Bass Lake (Mountain) 6am-7pm Any Any Smallmouth Bass River (Town)/Pond (Forest) Any Spring/Fall Any Rainbow Trout River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain) 6am-7pm Summer Sun Salmon River (Town/Forest) 6am-7pm Fall Any Walleye River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest) 12pm-2am Fall (Winter with Rain Totem) Rain Perch River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest) Any Winter Any Carp Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Secret Woods)/Sewers Any Any Any Catfish River (Town/Forest)/Pond (Secret Woods)/Swamp (Witch's) 6am-12am Spring/Fall (Spring/Summer in Secret Woods Pond) Rain Pike River (Town/Forest)/Pond (Forest) Any Summer/Winter Any Sunfish River (Town/Forest) 6am-7pm Spring/Summer Sun/Wind Red Mullet Ocean 6am-7pm Summer/Winter Any Herring Ocean Any Spring/Winter Any Eel Ocean 4pm-2am Spring/Fall Rain Octopus Ocean 6am-1pm Summer Any Red Snapper Ocean 6am-7pm Summer/Fall (Winter with Rain Totem) Rain Squid Ocean 6pm-2am Winter Any Sea Cucumber Ocean 6am-7pm Fall/Winter Any Super Cucumber Ocean 6pm-2am Summer/Fall Any Ghostfish Mines (20F/60F)/Ghost drops Any Any Any Stonefish Mines (20F - need fishing level three) Any Any Any Ice Pip Mines (60F - need fishing level five) Any Any Any Lava Eel Mines (100F - need fishing level seven) Any Any Any Sandfish Desert 6am-8pm Any Any Scorpion Carp Desert (need fishing level four) 6am-8pm Any Any Flounder Ocean 6am-8pm Spring/Summer Any Midnight Carp Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest) 10pm-2am Fall/Winter Any Sturgeon Lake (Mountain) 6am-7pm Summer/Winter Any Tiger Trout River (Town/Forest) 6am-7pm Fall/Winter Any Bullhead Lake (Mountain) Any Any Any Tilapia Ocean 6am-2pm Summer/Fall Any Chub River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain) Any Any Any Dorado River (Forest) 6am-7pm Summer Any Albacore Ocean 6am-11am/6pm-2am Fall/Winter Any Shad River (Town/Forest) 9am-2am Spring/Summer/Fall Rain Lingcod River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain) Any Winter Any Halibut Ocean 6am-11am/7pm-2am Spring/Summer/Winter Any Woodskip Pond (Secret Woods)/Farm (Forest) Any Any Any Void Salmon Swamp (Witch's) Any Any Any Slimejack Mutant Bug Lair Any Any Any

Stardew Valley fish: Crab Pot

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

All of these fish can be caught by using a crab pot.

Fish Location Clam Ocean Cockle Ocean Crab Ocean Crayfish Freshwater Lobster Ocean Mussel Ocean Oyster Ocean Periwinkle Freshwater Shrimp Ocean Snail Freshwater

Stardew Valley fish: Night Market

Three types of fish can be caught exclusively on the submarine during the night market, which takes place between 5pm-2am during Winter 15-17.

Midnight Squid

Blobfish

Spook Fish

Stardew Valley fish: Legendary

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley legendary fish are much harder to catch than normal fish, but you can get them by using a fishing pole. There are five in total – one per season plus one extra – and you may need to use items that give you a fishing buff in order to catch them. Each legendary fish can only be caught once per save file, unless you're playing co-op, in which case each player can catch it once.

Fish Location Time Season Weather Crimsonfish East pier on the beach (need level five fishing) Any Summer Any Angler North of JojaMart on the wooden bridge (need level three fishing) Any Fall Any Legend Mountain Lake near the log (need level 10 fishing) Any Spring Rain Glacierfish South end of Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest (need level six fishing) Any Winter Any Mutant Carp The Sewers Any Any Any

Aside from insta-catches like Seaweed, Green Algae, and White Algae, these are all the things you can catch when fishing in Stardew Valley (except for junk). Good luck catching them all!