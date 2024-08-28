Eric Barone says "I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time" because he's still working on getting Stardew Valley 1.6 to console

Stardew Valley 1.6 hit PC back in March, and ever since then console and mobile players have been wondering when their turn with the update will come. Developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone is clearly committed to getting the patch out to all platforms, to the point where even Haunted Chocolatier development has been affected.

"Console and mobile ports are still in progress," Barone says on Twitter. "I acknowledge that they are taking a long time. There are reasons for this, but the bottom line is that they are not out yet, we are still working on them, and they have been our primary focus since 1.6 came out for PC. It would be a huge relief to me if they were ready today, but they aren't, so all we can do is continue working on them until they are ready."

Barone has given several similar updates on 1.6 in the past, but here he notes that "I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time because I am committed to finalizing Stardew 1.6 first. To those who are frustrated or even angry about the timeline, I understand and accept full responsibility. To those who are patient and understanding, thank you, you make life better and reduce stress, and I appreciate it. Back to work."

Stardew Valley patches have historically come to PC first - it did, after all, launch as a PC-only title - but there's been an unusually long gap between 1.6 releases. Barone has never gone deep on the technical reasons this one is taking so long, other than to say "the ports require extra work beyond the PC version." He's been apologetic about the delays the whole way through, noting back in July that it's "on my mind every minute."

