Don't worry, Stardew Valley 1.6 is still in development for console and mobile farmers, but ConcernedApe has "no specific release date"

PC friends have been enjoying the beefy Stardew Valley 1.6 update since its release last month on March 19, while farmers on console and mobile have been twiddling their thumbs. Creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone now assures us that the wait will be over "as soon as possible."

Barone posted the update earlier today on the website formerly known as Twitter, where he writes that the 1.6 update on mobile, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation is "in progress and will be released as soon as possible."

Unfortunately for those who prefer to farm, romance, and grind away from their desks, the update's launch has "no specific release date" so far, but Barone promises to "give updates if there is anything significant to share." Sounds like 1.6 will come to other platforms as and when it's ready, then, though the game's creator appreciates the community's "patience and understanding."

Over on the PC side of things, Stardew Valley's newest update has added a surprising amount to the perennial rural escape simulator, such as a fantastic nod to one of the game's strangest glitches, a get-rich-quick scheme, and a reference to fellow indie heavy-hitter Terraria.

More worryingly, Stardew Valley 1.6 now lets players chug entire jars of mayonnaise, which obviously turned into a speedrunning competition in no time as players raced to drink the stuff as fast as possible. Egg Jam obsessives took the hobby to disturbing new heights over April Fools, but I'll stop writing about this topic for now before my character pukes pixels.

ConcernedApe also had an update on his other game, Haunted Chocolatier, which he’s “eager” to get back to developing.