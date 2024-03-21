Stardew Valley update 1.6 secretly added a Terraria Easter egg so incredibly specific that I can't believe fans found it in just 2 days

Stardew Valley 's new 1.6 update has completely taken over the internet, with cozy gaming fans and farming enthusiasts alike barely able to handle the sheer excitement that can only be triggered by a content update that allows you to put hats on dogs.

Although the dapper pets are very important, they're not even the most thrilling part of this update. The patch notes contain over 500 changes , ranging from new festivals and crops, to the ability to chug mayonnaise , for some reason. However, it also seems that a few things have been added that weren't mentioned in the official patch notes, with a new scene that plays out if you cheat your way to the top of summit , as well as an official Terraria collaboration.

Even the most hardcore Stardew fans would be forgiven for not noticing this Terraria crossover content yet, as it's all very complicated to uncover. The main thing to know is that it's now possible to unlock the iconic Meowmere sword from Re-Logic's beloved 2D adventure game to swing around your farm and slay monsters, which is incredibly cool. Unlocking it, however, would be very difficult if you didn't already know about it. If you're craving a challenge and want to remain spoiler-free on the process, feel free to scroll away now and get back to tending your crops.

As explained by YouTube creator Slime, by heading down to the basement in the Wizard's Tower, you'll now be able to discover the bottom half of a Pylon from Terraria. In order to do anything with it, though, you'll first have to get your hands on an Ancient Doll – a rare artifact that can sometimes be dug up, reeled in, or even received as a gift. The doll has been in the game since its launch, so there's a chance that you already have one.

Either way, once you manage to acquire one, you'll have to make your way down to the 100th level of the mines, and hurl the doll into a pit of lava. Performing this bizarre sacrifice will cause a Bone Serpent from Terraria to launch itself out of the lava, dropping a "Faraway Stone." This stone can then be placed on top of that aforementioned Pylon, opening a portal to the Terraria world, from which a cat will emerge and give you the sword.

For Terraria fans, this process might sound familiar, as dropping the Guide Voodoo Doll into lava is how you go about summoning the game's Wall of Flesh boss. Even so, the fact that Stardew players have already managed to work out the entire process to unlock Meowmere in just two days is very impressive, especially given the lack of hints in the patch notes.

This isn't actually the first collaboration between the two pixel-art games. Back in 2022, Terraria added two Stardew Valley-themed pets – the Blue Chicken and Junimo – as well as the Joja Cola food item, so it's nice to see the crossover come full circle all this time later.

