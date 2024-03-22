Thanks to Stardew Valley's 1.6 update, speedrunners are racing to see who can chug a jar of mayonnaise the quickest

Stardew Valley players are trying to start an extremely cursed speedrunning challenge, and it involves them chugging a jar of mayonnaise as fast as possible.

Three days ago, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone introduced the ability to drink mayonnaise to Stardew Valley, and I haven't been the same since. I was just starting to forget about the whole thing when fans of the farming sim decided to turn the feature into a competitive sport. That's right, there is now a speedrunning category for who can make a jar of mayonnaise and drink it the fastest - with more and more streamers attempting it as the days go on.

According to YouTuber LarkyLovesYou_, this challenge may have originated in the Stardew Valley Discord. The streamer - who has attempted the challenge multiple times and managed to get a personal best of 17 minutes, 31.32 seconds - says the current world record for the Mayo any% challenge is held by a user in the Stardew Valley Speedruns Discord known as seapickle5 with a time of 17:06.06.

You may be wondering how long it could take to chug a jar of mayo, but the speedrunning challenge actually involves starting a new save file, getting the materials needed to create the Mayonnaise Machine, gathering the ingredients needed to make mayo, and then eventually drinking it in record time. There are also a few external factors that may make this speedrun difficult, such as waiting for chickens to lay eggs or poor weather conditions.

Other streamers have also attempted this challenge, but you may have a hard time finding the results of this one on the likes of Speedrun.com . That's because it's yet to get its own category on the speedrunning site. As LarkyLovesYou_ has said in their video above, the more people that attempt this speedrun and upload evidence of it, the more likely it is to get a place in the Meme category on the site.

In other (less cursed) news, since the roll-out of the 1.6 update, ConcernedApe has released not one, but two patches - Stardew Valley versions 1.6.1 and 1.6.2. Both of these updates make minor bug fixes and adjustments to the farming sim but one of the update's patch notes raised a few eyebrows as it " fixed an issue with Willy's rod ."

Already getting stuck in with 1.6? Find out everything you need to know about the new Stardew Valley Mastery system with our guide.