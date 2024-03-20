The Stardew Valley 1.6 update hasn't even been out for 24 hours yet but Eric Barone has already sent out several handy bug fixes

By Hope Bellingham
published

It's been a busy day for Eric Barone

The creator of Stardew Valley has already rolled out several bug fixes, not even 24 hours after releasing the huge 1.6 update.

We have finally got the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, which not only adds several new features to the farming sim but has also managed to break records with a new peak concurrent player count. After working away on the huge update for the last few years, you'd think that developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone would want to relax a little once it was live, but here he is rolling out bug fixes a few hours later.

Less than 10 hours after 1.6 was released, Barone tweeted that "Patch 1.6.1 [is] imminent," and that it will fix a few bugs. Some of the bugs in question caused map tile issues, made the eyebrow accessory look weird when fishing, kept crashing the animal page and the Jumino harvester, and a few others. 

It seems fans appreciate how fast ConcernedApe rolled out these fixes. Several people replied to the developer's tweet, saying things like: "This man just keep grinding for us and I am in AWE," "I love how fast you are to fix sh*t," "Two free updates in One Day!!!!" and plenty of other positive comments - which must be rewarding for Barone to see after putting so much effort into the 1.6 update. 

The developer definitely deserves a rest after this, but we already know that he's currently working on a new project, Haunted Chocolatier, as well as a mysterious other game. Barone has also said that he doesn't think he'll ever "officially close the book" on Stardew Valley so don't be surprised if we get even more farming sim content in the future. 

