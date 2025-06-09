Deltarune has already been patched 3 times in its opening weekend, with Toby Fox and the team fixing crashes, freezes, and maybe a Geneva Convention violation

Undertale successor Deltarune has been popping off, especially as one of the Switch 2 launch games. A massive influx of players meant more people to discover bugs, so the developers of the game have already released multiple hotfixes on PC, with patches for consoles coming soon.

In a post on Twitter the Undertale account posted the details of a hotfix for the game, which include a number of freezing and crashing issues, described in the least-spoilery ways possible like, "fixed a common crash in a room with a lot of screens."

The patch also introduced a failsafe for when players play the rhythm game sections without having audio input (not sure why you'd do that, but you do you I guess).

And, unfortunately, part of one hotfix noted that the patch "fixed a part where you can erroneously enter an empty room." As someone who loves erroneously entering an empty room, I'm gutted the devs would take this away from us.

Since then, the team has released not one, but two extra hotfixes for the game over the weekend, with even more crashing and freezing issues targeted.

There's another notable part in the latest one that reads: "strengthened imagery while maintaining a scene's intended meaning." This is in reference to a scene in Chapter 4, where players had misinterpreted the meaning of a cut-to-black during the game's Snowgrave route.

In each of the patch notes posts, it's mentioned that these fixes will be coming to console versions as soon as possible, but due to the time it takes to get patches approved on console, the team is opting to get as many fixes into one patch as possible.

Oh, and there have also been reports that the game no longer violates the Geneva Convention, which prohibits the improper use of a red cross on a white background. This isn't the first time a game has done this, either, with Among Us and Stardew Valley copping to the same thing in previous updates, among others.

