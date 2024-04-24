Samsung’s brand-new 2024 OLED TV has already dropped in price, and it’s begging to meet your PS5

The Samsung QN55S90D might be new to 2024, but the 120Hz OLED TV has already received its first price cut. That’s great news for anyone thinking about treating their PS5 to a shiny new screen, and it’s probably the one I’d invest in this year specifically for new-gen consoles.

Over at Amazon right now, you’ll find that the 55-inch Samsung QN55S90D is down from $1,997.99 to $1,797.99 . That’s $200 off for anyone attempting the maths, and it’s not too shabby considering the fact it rivals the best gaming TVs with its 120Hz OLED panel. Integrated 4K AI upscaling will also help this TV give your lower-spec consoles a boost, which could be a huge win if you’re a Switch player or regularly use a Steam Deck dock . If you’re not into using an additional sound system , you’ll also be pleased to hear this model boasts Dolby Atmos speakers, providing your content with excellent virtual 3D surround sound.

If you’re actually looking for something faster than 120Hz, you’ll also have the option of playing around with Samsung’s 144Hz “Motion Xcelerator”. We're talking about frame rate interpolation here rather than a magic refresh rate booster, it’ll be a pseudo effect that will only make things appear smoother visually. Still, if you’re into the idea of messing with a living room gaming PC setup, the tech could make for an interesting experiment.

Samsung QN55S90D 55-Inch (2024 model) | $1,997.99 $1,797.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - As part of a “limited time deal,” you’ll be able to grab a nifty 10% off Samsung’s 2024 120Hz OLED TV. While it’s fresh on the scene, the discount brings it down to a record-low price, placing some nice distance in front of its initial MSRP. Price check: Best Buy $1,799.99 | Walmart $1,797.99

Should you buy the Samsung QN55S90D?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Brand new 2024 gaming TVs are currently rolling out onto the scene, and the Samsung QN55S90D is a solid OLED 120Hz option. Since it’s new, you can rest assured that it’ll boast all of the company's latest software innovations, including the 4K AI upscaler mentioned above alongside a “Real Depth Enhancer” and HDR+ abilities. All of that comes at a cost, but when you consider the model’s specs and extra features, you’re getting a solid screen that should pair nicely with future consoles for a few years to come.

If you’re not too fussed about your next display being either 120Hz or OLED, or you’re not looking for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X , then it is worth checking below for alternative deals. It’s also worth noting that the arrival of newcomers may knock older sets further down in price, and holding off could result in bigger discounts.

Looking for a wider selection of big screens? Swing by the best 120Hz 4K TVs and best QLED TVs for more high-spec picks. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming monitors if you need something even faster.