Persona devs' new JPRG has got everyone hyped about its menus: "This is why you invest in UI"

Metaphor: ReFantazio might not be a Persona game, but developer Atlus is keeping up a trend solidified by its beloved JRPG series by making its user interface absolutely gorgeous, and fans say it's a great example of why UI designers deserve to be paid generously.

As well as revealing its all-important release date , the recent Metaphor: ReFantazio showcase gave us a better look at the JRPG's menus in action, and they really are a sight to behold. They're certainly busy, but everything looks super stylish and is still completely readable, despite the flashiness.

Atlus' Katsura Hashino, the director of Metaphor: ReFantazio as well as Persona 3, 4, and 5, has previously spoken about the devs' heightened focus on UI and the team working on it . He explained in an interview with Denfaminicogamer (translated by Persona Central ): "In Japan, UI design is often handled by new employees. Top level designers are usually in charge of characters and background graphics, with the UI being secondary. I think that’s a mistake. That’s why Atlus' UI designers are paid so well."

Fans and game developers are pointing to this as the reason why the studio's menu design for Metaphor: ReFantazio is top notch: "Atlus continues to pay their UI designers well and their UI designers continue to deliver outstanding work. It's like there's a correlation here," says Hytale senior UX designer Alex Tokmakchiev.

"THIS IS WHY YOU INVEST IN YOUR UI/UX DEPARTMENT," Respawn Entertainment technical experience designer Justin Đoàn writes on Twitter.

Atlus continues to pay their UI designers well and their UI designers continue to deliver outstanding work. It's like there's a correlation here. :)Shots from the recent Metaphor: ReFantazio showcase. https://t.co/x4wy6q3uuZ pic.twitter.com/Uc2tGtfBx0April 23, 2024 See more

THIS IS WHY YOU INVEST IN YOUR UI/UX DEPARTMENT https://t.co/yA0dxdLwAZApril 23, 2024 See more

Right now, we obviously don't know the full list of individuals who've contributed to Metaphor: ReFantazio's UI looking so damn good. During the recent showcase, Hashino said that the game is being brought to us by "not only the Persona team, but in collaboration with renowned artists to create a brand new RPG." Up to this point though, many of Atlus' UI designers have stuck around for multiple projects – for example, Persona 3 Reload's lead interface designer, Maki Hikizu, also worked as an interface designer on Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, and Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth.

There's still quite a wait for Metaphor: ReFantazio, as it's set to launch on October 11. Who knew it was possible to be so hyped over a game's menus?

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors