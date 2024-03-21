Eric Barone knows what he's doing with Stardew Valley patch notes, promptly "fixes an issue with Willy's rod"

Patch 1.6.2 comes less than 48 hours after the 1.6 update

The developer of Stardew Valley is continuing to iron out the recently released 1.6 update, as the latest patch "fixes an issue with Willy's rod." Quiet in the back.

On March 21, two days after rolling out the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone shared that Patch 1.6.2 was "incoming soon" and that it'll make a variety of bug fixes and adjustments to the farming sim. Despite only releasing the huge update less than 48 hours ago, Barone is clearly dedicated to smoothing Stardew Valley out as quickly as possible, as this is the second patch rolled out in just two days.

Similar to the Patch 1.6.1, which went live yesterday, this latest bunch of patch notes features fixes for issues that some players have been experiencing. For instance, Patch 1.6.2 fixes invisible tea sprites, translation errors, and Willy's rod - let me explain. Not long after the 1.6 update was released, several fans discovered that the fisherman was getting a little too close for comfort to players when fishing, and all started making the same kind of jokes about it. 

If you want to see exactly what we're talking about, there's lots of proof over in the Stardew Valley subreddit which shows players encountering this problem as far back as a few years ago. Willy definitely should have seen someone sooner about this. Thankfully, Willy should learn a valuable lesson about personal space now that this patch is heading to the game.

The rest of the Stardew Valley 1.6.2 patch notes are as follows:  

  • Fixes an issue with Willy's rod
  • Fix for invisible tea sprites 
  • Fixed an error in the Luau event in Portuguese 
  • Fix for pre-1.6 basic wines looking messed up
  • Fix for a soft lock if you charged a tool and then strafed to a warp spot, and released the tool while warping
  • Fix inedible ingredients being poisonous after turning into jelly or pickles
  • Adds scaling edibility to juice, jellies, wine, and pickles
  • Volcano dwarf bombs now match regular dwarf bombs
  • Void egg is now poisonous
  • Adjusted adventure guild open hours on map
  • Various translation fixes 

