Eric Barone proves he can do no wrong by making Stardew Valley players chug mayo and like it: "Unfortunately, I'm team mayo now"

Stardew Valley players are expressing their disdain at the fact that drinking mayo in the game is actually pretty efficient.

Proving creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone truly can do no wrong, players are touting the in-game benefits of drinking, *gag*, mayonnaise, which they're able to do after the massive update 1.6. Although most admit they're disgusted at the act and even look away from the screen in horror, they're doing it anyway because it provides them the energy they need for getting through the mines, particularly in the early game.

"As someone who is absolutely repulsed by mayo, I hate to admit the change is actually really really good for early game," wrote Elethia20 in a Reddit post with almost 800 upvotes at the time of writing. The player explained that a mayo of normal quality gives "a whopping 50 energy and 22 health," adding that those values will only increase with quality. Field snacks, they pointed out, only give 45 energy and 20 health.

"It is an absolute HUGE early game energy source for getting through the mines and helping clear trees or anything around the farm," they wrote. "So unfortunately, I'm team mayo now."

The mood in the replies is something of a blend of abject horror, amusement, and bewilderment directed at the fact that Barone has succeeded in making Stardew Valley players chug jars of mayonnaise like it's Gatorade and delight in their ability to do it.

"This man made us all drink mayonnaise and I’m still here for it," said Swimming-Trifle-899.

"Mayo also sells for almost 200g which is a lot early game!" noted princess9032. "I bought 2 more chickens and so I can reliably get 760g every day even with the small eggs!"

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"[ConcernedApe] has converted us to be mayo addicts," wrote a clearly distressed Wring159. "Is this how he plans to take over the world? With mayo??"

Other than drinkable mayo, the changes detailed in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes are rather pleasant. The new farm type, Meadowlands, has "chewy blue grass that animals love," and you can get multiple pets!

Thankfully, Stardew Valley 1.6 also added a "honeymoon" period in which your new spouse won't be able to spend all day in bed depressed thinking about drinkable mayo.