Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says he hasn't forgotten about the console and mobile release of Stardew Valley update 1.6: "It's on my mind every minute"

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone reassures fans that ports of the massive 1.6 patch are still underway for console and mobile platforms.

Ahead of work toward Haunted Chocolatier 's release, Stardew Valley creator Barone has been perfecting the farming sim's big 1.6 update with additions and fixes - but the major patch has yet to launch on consoles or mobile devices at all. Despite dropping months ago for PC players, porting 1.6 for other platforms is an ongoing process. That doesn't mean that the update isn't coming, though - Barone says it's "still in progress."

the ports and next pc update are still in progress. I know it is taking a long time, its on my mind every minute. I have personally been working on the mobile port every day. I will announce when there is any meaningful news (e.g. a release date). hope youre having a good summerJuly 22, 2024

In a recent post , the dev explains the current status of 1.6 for non-PC platforms, admitting that he knows "it is taking a long time, it's on my mind every minute." Barone says that he's "personally been working on the mobile port every day" and reveals that he "will announce when there is any meaningful news (e.g. a release date)." While that does mean that there's still no solid launch time to look forward to, fans are nonetheless appreciative.

"I know you are working hard and appreciate it," one player writes in response to Barone's post. Another thanks Barone for his unwavering dedication to Stardew Valley, 12 years after he first started development on the iconic indie gem. In his responses, the creator expresses gratefulness for fans' patience regarding the 1.6 ports - and also swears that he'll "never charge money for a DLC or update for as long as I live."

