Avatar 4 is getting a new narrator, and the actor was told about it "12 years ago"

Sam Worthington's Jake Sully has guided audiences through Pandora in all three films of the Avatar franchise. However, it appears the Toruk Makto is stepping aside in upcoming films for a new voice to emerge.

"I narrate the next one, [Avatar 4]," Sigourney Weaver, who plays teenage Na'vi wunderkind Kiri, told Jake's Takes. "It's a major part of the saga for Kiri."

After confirming she was told back in 2013, right around the time when the Avatar sequels began to take shape, Weaver explains that the next two planned movies are a "big shift."

"[James Cameron] may have changed some ideas but [Avatar 4 and Avatar 5] are still, as far as I know, what he wrote back then… it's a big shift in four and five," Weaver said.

Avatar 4 is currently set to hit cinemas on December 21, 2029, though there is ongoing speculation that Cameron will take more of a backseat for the next two sequels. That's not something the director particularly subscribes to.

"I mean, there's no reason not to. I'm healthy, I'm good to go," Cameron told Empire.

Yet, it's not a concrete certainty for the Terminator and Titanic filmmaker. He said, "I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that."

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now in cinemas, with an extra bonus for Marvel fans: an Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

