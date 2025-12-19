Avatar 4 is getting a new narrator, and the actor was told about it "12 years ago"

Jake Sully seemingly won't be narrating the next instalment in the Avatar series

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash
(Image credit: Disney)

Sam Worthington's Jake Sully has guided audiences through Pandora in all three films of the Avatar franchise. However, it appears the Toruk Makto is stepping aside in upcoming films for a new voice to emerge.

"I narrate the next one, [Avatar 4]," Sigourney Weaver, who plays teenage Na'vi wunderkind Kiri, told Jake's Takes. "It's a major part of the saga for Kiri."

