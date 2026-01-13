James Cameron says Wicked star and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will play a Na’Vi in Avatar 4, though he won’t confirm the sequel is even happening

Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31
(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

James Cameron says Michelle Yeoh has been cast as a Na'Vi in Avatar 4 and 5... but he's not even sure if they're happening yet.

"Michelle Yeoh is definitely going to be in Avatar 4, if we make it," Cameron told TVBS News Japan (via World of Reel). "The movie industry is depressed right now, and Avatar 3 cost a lot of money. We have to do well to continue. We not only have to succeed, but also find a way to make Avatar 4 more inexpensively in order to move forward. Michelle will be in Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. She will play a performance-capture character. Her character’s name is Palakpuelat, and she is Na’vi."

