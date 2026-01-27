Tomb Raider reboot star Alicia Vikander "loved" the first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and thinks it's a "really smart choice" for the Prime Video show "to go back and celebrate the 90s"

Alicia Vikander, the star of the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, has weighed in on Amazon's upcoming Tomb Raider TV show – and she's a fan of the retro '90s vibes.

"I loved it when I saw the first picture," Vikander told Swedish publication MovieZine at Göteborg Film Festival, referring to the first look at star Sophie Turner in costume as Lara Croft. "And Phoebe [Waller-Bridge, writer and co-showrunner] is so strong. It’s kind of come full circle now. Now you get to go back and celebrate the 90s, which I think is so fun. I think it’s a really smart choice."

Vikander was the second actor to play the adventuring archaeologist in live-action on the big screen after Angelina Jolie led two movies in the early '00s. The cast of 2018's Tomb Raider also included Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas. A sequel was on the cards at one point, but the movie was canceled in 2022 when the studio's rights to the franchise expired.

"I had a lot of fun making my film," Vikander added. "Then there were a lot of twists and turns where I don't really know what happened. But it's crazy. It's been almost ten years since I filmed it now. So I hope in the same way that I hoped then, that I could bring in a new young generation. I absolutely believe that they will do the same now. It's a fantastic character."

Production is currently underway on Turner's Tomb Raider TV show, which also stars Paterson Joseph, Celia Imrie, and Sigourney Weaver.

Prime Video's Tomb Raider TV show doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.