Tomb Raider reboot star Alicia Vikander "loved" the first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and thinks it's a "really smart choice" for the Prime Video show "to go back and celebrate the 90s"

Alicia Vikander weighs in on the new Tomb Raider TV show

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Alicia Vikander, the star of the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, has weighed in on Amazon's upcoming Tomb Raider TV show – and she's a fan of the retro '90s vibes.

"I loved it when I saw the first picture," Vikander told Swedish publication MovieZine at Göteborg Film Festival, referring to the first look at star Sophie Turner in costume as Lara Croft. "And Phoebe [Waller-Bridge, writer and co-showrunner] is so strong. It’s kind of come full circle now. Now you get to go back and celebrate the 90s, which I think is so fun. I think it’s a really smart choice."

