New Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner says she's been training for a year to play Lara Croft: "I think it's going to be something special"

With filming yet to begin on Prime Video's upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, we're still very much in the dark as to what the titular archaeologist will get up to on the small screen.

Just one day after Amazon announced 10 new cast members, though, Lara Croft actor Sophie Turner has opened up about her intense training in the run-up to the shoot – and now it seems certain that whatever adventures she finds herself on, they'll be action-packed.

"I can't say much, but my preparation began in February [2025]. I've been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we're going to start shooting [in January 2026]," the Game of Thrones star told ScreenRant. "I'm really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon, and I'm excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider. I think it's going to be something special."

Among the cast members confirmed recently, which included House of the Dragon's Bill Paterson as butler Winston and Free Rein's Martin Bobb-Semple as tech guy Zip, was Jason Isaacs, who's on board to play Lara's uncle Atlas de Mornay. When it comes to the video games, Atlas is a minor character, who attempts to seize control of the Croft family estate after Lara's mother disappears. He's only heard in Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and merely mentioned in its 2018 sequel Shadow of the Tomb Raider, with his presence felt through voice recordings and documents.

He features a bit more prominently in Dark Horse's rebooted Tomb Raider run, particularly in issue #7, which was published on August 24, 2016. With that, we can assume that writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who'll act as co-showrunner alongside Good Behavior's Chad Hodge, took inspiration from the comics as well as the games.

