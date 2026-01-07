New Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner says she's been training for a year to play Lara Croft: "I think it's going to be something special"

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she feels "really lucky" to be playing Prime Video's Tomb Raider

With filming yet to begin on Prime Video's upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, we're still very much in the dark as to what the titular archaeologist will get up to on the small screen.

Just one day after Amazon announced 10 new cast members, though, Lara Croft actor Sophie Turner has opened up about her intense training in the run-up to the shoot – and now it seems certain that whatever adventures she finds herself on, they'll be action-packed.

