Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner says she's "playing the games" and "reading the comics" to prepare for the new Lara Croft show, but she's avoiding the movies: "I've gotta create my own thing"

Filming on the new Prime Video show will start this year

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sophie Turner is doing her research to play Lara Croft in Prime Video's upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, but she recently revealed she is avoiding watching the previous on-screen versions of the iconic character.

"I'm playing the games, I'm reading the comics. I've got the Colossal Collections, which are 500 pages. I'm kind of doing all of it, but not really focusing on the previous iterations, because I don't want to imitate, I've gotta create my own thing. So, as much as I love those movies, I can't watch them right now," she told SiriusXM.

