Sophie Turner says her Lara Croft isn't a "sex bombshell" and Amazon's Tomb Raider series will "show the other side" of the video game icon

"She is not a woman who hides her strengths at all"

Despite originally breaking onto the scene as an unlikely polygonal sex symbol in the 90s, Amazon's take on Lara Croft will instead opt to show the "other side" of the video game icon.

Speaking to the L.A. Times, new Lara Croft actor Sophie Turner says her version will not be a "sex bombshell".

"It’s about her and her story and what drives her, rather than what so many people also love about her, which is how hot she is in the games and the movies," Turner revealed.

For Turner, this version of Lara Croft – shepherded to the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge – will focus on her brilliance elsewhere.

"I really want to show the other side," Turner explained. "She’s so unashamedly capable. She is not a woman who hides her strengths at all."

