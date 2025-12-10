Amazon's Tomb Raider TV show seems to be picking up steam, with Avatar and Alien star Sigourney Weaver joining the cast

Genre legend Sigourney Weaver is joining Amazon's Tomb Raider show

Amazon's upcoming adaptation of Tomb Raider appears to be gaining momentum, as cinema legend Sigourney Weaver is said to be in talks to join the cast.

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, but no character details for who Weaver might be playing are available just yet.

