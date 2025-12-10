Amazon's Tomb Raider TV show seems to be picking up steam, with Avatar and Alien star Sigourney Weaver joining the cast

Amazon's upcoming adaptation of Tomb Raider appears to be gaining momentum, as cinema legend Sigourney Weaver is said to be in talks to join the cast.

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, but no character details for who Weaver might be playing are available just yet.

Weaver would star opposite Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, who is picking up the dual pistols as Lara Croft in the show. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing and executive producing, with Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Weaver, of course, is a genre icon already – not only is she Ellen Ripley in the Alien movies, but she's also set to join the Star Wars universe next year with The Mandalorian and Grogu, and she appears as both Dr. Grace Augustine and Na'vi youngster Kiri in James Cameron's Avatar movies. She can next be seen as Kiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is out on December 19.

The Tomb Raider series was first revealed in 2023, but in April of 2025, it was reported that the show was scrapped. That turned out to be untrue, as Turner's casting was announced and filming was confirmed for 2026 in September.

According to production company Story Kitchen, the Tomb Raider show aims to "reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe."

