Despite cancellation rumors, Amazon's new Tomb Raider TV show from Fleabag helmer Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft is moving ahead with a 2026 filming date

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is set to play Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridger's new Tomb Raider series for Prime Video.

The live-action series adaptation of the video game franchise was first announced back in 2023, with Waller-Bridge set to serve as head writer and showrunner. According to Variety, Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines) will now join her as co-showrunner and executive producer. It was previously reported by the Daily Mail that the series was "dead" at Amazon, but we're glad to see it moving ahead.

"I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft," Turner said in a statement. "She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I've got. They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking."

The first Tomb Raider video game hit shelves in 1996, and saw archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft set out in search of an artifact called the Scion of Atlantis. Angelina Jolie played the adventurer in the 2001 feature film adaptation Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, directed by Simon West. A reboot starring Alicia Vikander was released in 2018. Hayley Atwell currently provides the voice for Lara Croft in Netflix's animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Sophie Turner is perhaps best known for playing Sansa Stark in the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones for its entire eight-year run. She recently wrapped production on Steal, another Prime Video show, in which she stars alongside Lurker and Saltburn star Archie Madekwe.

Waller-Bridge, who is also known for co-writing No Time to Die, was snapped up by Amazon in an overall three-year deal after Fleabag's second and final season won six Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

The upcoming Tomb Raider series does not yet have a release date. Production is set to begin in January 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.