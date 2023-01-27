Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag and Killing Eve scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge is penning a script for a Prime Video series based on Tomb Raider.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), while Waller-Bridge is set to write the show, it remains unclear whether or not she plans to star as Lara Croft. The first Tomb Raider video game hit shelves in 1996, and saw archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft set out in search of an artifact called the Scion of Atlantis.

Angelina Jolie played the adventurer in the 2001 feature film adaptation Lara Croft: Tomb Raider directed by Simon West. A reboot starring Alicia Vikander was released in 2018.

Waller-Bridge, who is also known for co-writing No Time to Die, was snapped up by Amazon in an overall three-year deal after Fleabag‘s second and final season won six Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. She will next develop Sign Here, a movie based on the novel by Claudia Lux. Waller-Bridge was set to star alongside Donald Glover in a series adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith but ultimately left the project due to creative differences.

She's set to star opposite Olivier Richters, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Waller-Bridge is currently filming John Krasinski's IF, an upcoming fantasy movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Fiona Shaw, and Bobby Moynihan.

The upcoming Tomb Raider series does not yet have a release date.

