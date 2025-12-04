Amazon's Tomb Raider series is suddenly a huge deal as it promises to "reinvent the franchise on a massive scale" and connect to the games in "a unified storytelling universe"

A new listing from Amazon's Tomb Raider series has unveiled the surprisingly grand plans for the upcoming video game adaptation.

Tomb Raider on Prime Video, starring Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner as the iconic adventurer, aims to "reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe" according to the production company Story Kitchen's website (via Infinity Tomb Raider, H/T Eurogamer).

A new Tomb Raider game is also in the works from developer Crystal Dynamics – but there's been mostly radio silence on the project since its announcement back in 2022.

