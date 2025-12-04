Amazon's Tomb Raider series is suddenly a huge deal as it promises to "reinvent the franchise on a massive scale" and connect to the games in "a unified storytelling universe"

A new listing from Amazon's Tomb Raider series has unveiled the surprisingly grand plans for the upcoming video game adaptation.

Tomb Raider on Prime Video, starring Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner as the iconic adventurer, aims to "reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe" according to the production company Story Kitchen's website (via Infinity Tomb Raider, H/T Eurogamer).

It's been a long road to get to this point. There were reports earlier this year that Tomb Raider was canceled at Amazon, before a surprise U-turn and a confirmed 2026 filming date breathed new life into the project.

Little else is known about the series so far, though creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has thrown her full support behind Turner.

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving."

Lara Croft also has a presence over on Netflix, though the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is coming to a close after just two seasons. The Hayley Atwell-starring show will at least prove more than a capable holdover for Tomb Raider fans, however, with its recent trailer feeling like a greatest hits of multiple eras from the franchise.

A new Tomb Raider game is also in the works from developer Crystal Dynamics – but there's been mostly radio silence on the project since its announcement back in 2022.

